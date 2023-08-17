The A Brand’s Fill It hair supplement hits market

Israeli company The A Brand is beginning to market Fill It, a nutritional supplement for hair, at local pharmacies and beauty shops, including the Teva Ba’ir chain, Oren Beit Teva, Nivi Pharm, Neroli, Shkedia, Teva Castel, Beit Teva, and Yansoon.

Fill It has been approved by the Health Ministry and the US Food and Drug Administration. It contains collagen, folic acid, biotin, zinc, and vitamin B, and until now, it has been sold online. It was developed in an Israel factory with GMP and ISO standards that guarantee production conditions and quality control at high standards.

The company also makes Calm It, a nutritional supplement that helps stress; and a Glow It, a hair-care product.