The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

L’Oréal buys Australian beauty brand Aesop

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 02:01

L’Oréal has announced that it has concluded the acquisition of Aesop, the prestigious Australian luxury beauty brand. The purchase is valued at $2.53 billion and was first announced in April. Aesop is internationally known for its luxurious skin, hair, and body care products. It has 400 points of sale around the world, in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. 

The brand has recorded sales of $537 million in 2023 and is also expected to be marketed in Israel in the future. “I am very excited to welcome Aesop to the L’Oréal family,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal Group. “The Aesop brand, with its unique combination of urbanity, hedonism, and undisputed luxury, taps into all current trends.

We look forward to building on the brand’s unique DNA and values, leveraging its tremendous growth potential in China and beyond.”

Michael O’Keefe, CEO of Aesop, said: “L’Oréal is the best partner to take the brand to the next level.” He believes L’Oréal’s support and expertise will help the brand grow, innovate,  and reach more people worldwide. 

“We are delighted to have Aesop join L’Oréal’s Luxe Division,” said Cyril Chapoy, Division President. “We have great confidence that in time, Aesop will join the L’Oréal’ Billionaire Brands’ club and play a significant role in the future growth of the Luxury Division.” 

The A Brand’s Fill It hair supplement hits market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2023 02:25 AM
Knesset approves tax benefits for hi-tech investors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 10:13 PM
Enerpoint by Colmobil gets 15 solar contracts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/02/2023 08:02 PM
Binance temporarily closes Bitcoin withdrawals due to congestion
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 07:09 PM
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 12:41 PM
Google to deploy generative AI to create sophisticated ad campaigns - FT
By REUTERS
04/20/2023 07:13 AM
Elbit Systems awarded international contract worth 102 million dollars
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2023 10:22 AM
Israeli housing prices drop slightly, costs rise elsewhere
By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
04/14/2023 02:43 PM
ChatGPT must block access to Italy users by Saturday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 08:29 PM
Elbit Systems reveals peak order backlog of $15.1b.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 01:53 PM
UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC
By REUTERS
03/13/2023 09:10 AM
Israeli Chamber of IT holds Infrastructure Managers Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 02:43 AM
US firms in Taiwan making 'contingency' plans amid China tensions
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 08:51 AM
Israeli insolvency lawyer expects increase of cases in 2023
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 12:17 AM
Mobileye sees $17 b. in assisted-driving product revenues by 2030
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:34 PM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by