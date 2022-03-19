The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky Lego figurine released to raise money for refugees

Chicago-based custom Lego creators Citizen Brick launched a Zelensky Lego figurine for a campaign to help raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 17:36
Zelensky lego (photo credit: REUTERS)
Zelensky lego
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can now add "being a Lego character" to his resume, which was released by custom Lego creators Citizen Brick in order to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

The Chicago-based custom Lego creators Citizen Brick launched a campaign to help raise money for Ukrainian refugees. In order to do so, they created an original Zelensky Lego figure in order to raise $100,000 for charity. They managed to reach their target in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday morning, Citizen Brick announced that all the small figurines of Zelensky, and the optional extra of a Molotov Cocktail, have now sold out.

All of the money raised from the sales of the figures will go to the charity Direct Relief to help those suffering as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Even with the success of the figure, it seems it'll remain a very limited edition one. “Due to the limited supply of necessary parts, we won’t be able to make more," Citizen Brick wrote. "We hope that you will consider making a direct donation to Direct Relief or another relevant charity instead.⁠ ⁠ We thank you for your generosity and support of this project.”

The LEGO Group has released the following statement in response: “This initiative has absolutely nothing to do with the LEGO Group. It’s the work of an independent retailer which has no connection to the company.”

The company’s response to the Ukraine-Russia war has included the halting of shipments to its stores in Russia and donating $16.5 million in relief efforts through the LEGO foundation.

The company has allegedly advised its staff in Russia to avoid attending anti-war protests or even engaging in public discourse over the invasion of Ukraine, reportedly out of concern for their "personal safety."



