Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Far-right GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina), who infamously accused senior Republican lawmakers of inviting him to cocaine orgies, has been shown in photographs wearing lingerie at a party, Politico reported Friday.

The 26-year-old lawmaker has been extremely vocal in the past about his devout and traditional Christian beliefs and has urged the US government to uphold Christian principles.

However, he has also been riddled with scandals in the past, such as posing for pictures while vacationing at Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s retreat in Germany, talking about converting Jews to Christianity and calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a thug.

In late March, Cawthorn, the youngest person ever elected to serve in Congress, claimed that senior GOP lawmakers invited him to orgies.

"The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington ... being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 – [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I've looked up to through my life, I've always paid attention to politics... Then all of a sudden you get invited – 'We're going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come,'" Cawthorn recounted on the "Warrior Poet Society" podcast.

"And then you realize they're asking you to come to an orgy. ... Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you."

At the time, Cawthorn's comments, later admitted to be an exaggeration, drew harsh backlash from Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

But now, it seems Cawthorn was the one depicted engaging in activities violating his own Christian principles, as well as his own expressed belief in hypermasculinity, based on the photos obtained by Politico.

While Politico could not independently confirm the photos' authenticity, Cawthorn himself seemed to do so.

"I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me?" Cawthorn tweeted. "They're running out of things to throw at me."

He included a link to an article on CruiseCritic titled "Royal Caribbean's Quest Game Show," which describes an "adults-only scavenger hunt" that "has you sharing your underwear, putting lipstick on strangers and screaming at the top of your lungs."

He followed up by calling for people to post their own embarrassing vacation pictures in the replies to his tweet.

One Twitter user replied with pictures of Cawthorn's Instagram posts sharing his positive experience visiting the Eagle's Nest, Hitler's vacation home.