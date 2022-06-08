The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Number tattoos inspired by Stranger Things spark backlash

Fans of the popular show Stranger Things have been tattooing numbers into their wrists, reminding many of the Holocaust.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 05:13

Updated: JUNE 8, 2022 05:21
CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos poses with show creators Matt and Ross Duffer at a special event for the television series "Stranger Things" at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, US, May 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos poses with show creators Matt and Ross Duffer at a special event for the television series "Stranger Things" at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, US, May 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

With the fourth season of Stranger Things airing last week, a trend has risen of people tattooing their wrists with numbers as a nod to the show.

One of the main characters in the show, Eleven, is raised in a lab with other children from birth. The children in this lab are given numbers instead of names, and the numbers are tattooed into their wrists. 

This is where Eleven's name stems from. When the other characters meet her, the closest thing she has to a name is her number by which she is know throughout the show with some characters nicknaming her El.

Many fans have tattooed numbers on their wrists as a nod to the show and posted them privately on their social media, but the official Instagram page for Stranger Things brought the tattoo trend into more widespread attention when it put up stories showcasing the fans' photos of their number tattoos.

Why the tattoo is controversial

HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR Artemis Miron shows her Auschwitz death camp number tattooed on her arm at her home in Kfar Saba in 2020. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS) HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR Artemis Miron shows her Auschwitz death camp number tattooed on her arm at her home in Kfar Saba in 2020. (credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

For many, this trend is disturbing, as is the fact that the official social media for the show is promoting it.

The discomfort with the trend stems from the Holocaust. When the Jews arrived at Auschwitz Birkenau, they were given numbers in an attempt to strip them of their identities and dehumanize them, and these numbers were tattooed into their arms.

For Holocaust survivors from Auschwitz, their number is a constant reminder of the horrors they were put through during the Holocaust and is therefore a sensitive topic to many.

Many took to Twitter to condemn the tattoos with some calling on the show's creators to discourage the trend while others addressed fans who had gotten a tattoo of that kind or were considering it.

One user replied to tweets where people showed off their tattoo with a thread explaining why it was insensitive.

The thread sparked a debate with various people responding to thread to ask whether specific numbers such as dates or time stamps were offensive as well.

Further backlash came after a prison used for filming was turned into a Stranger Things-themed Airbnb. Lukiškės Prison in Vilnius, Lithuania was used to film scenes in the new season in which one of the characters is in prison. The real prison was constructed in the early 20th century and was used a few decades later by the Nazis in WWII to incarcerate Jews.

When filming of the season was finished, the prison was redecorated to a Stranger Things theme, and now people can sleep there.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to the Stranger Things page as well as to the Duffer brothers who created the show for comment, but neither had responded by the time of publication.



Tags Holocaust TV Show Tattoos
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by