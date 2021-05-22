AirBnB host kicks out renter because of association with Israel

Even though operation Guardian of the Walls looks to have ended after a ceasefire with Hamas went into effect, its effects on Jewish life abroad can still be felt. One incident which exemplifies these effects can be seen in a tweet posted on Friday by Israeli/Australian Twitter user Jono Rose, who tried to find a place to stay in Iceland through Airbnb and encountered an unfortunate response from the apartment's owner, who sports the username Raghediur. "In the news last days there has been a lot about Israel and their cruelity, even against children. What can you say about this? Do you expect that every door in Iceland will be open for you?" the response by the apartment owner read.
Recent days have sparked a wave of Jews being physically attacked around the world in the wake of operation Guardian of the Walls.
Rose turned to Airbnb's help center, which responded to his claim by saying that they do not tolerate discrimination.Hey @Airbnb @AirbnbHelp do you think this is appropriate communications for one of your hosts? pic.twitter.com/eAzznVZ8RR— Jono Rose (@SirJonoRose) May 21, 2021
Later, in a more detailed response, Airbnb said "We have reached out to Raghediur, informed them of the violation, issued a warning and advised them that any future violations of our nondiscrimination policy could lead to suspension or removal."Rose however, was not satisfied with this response, saying that suspension of the account should be the minimum punishment for such discrimination and that there should be zero tolerance for it.
Update: @airbnb @AirbnbHelp have responded, their action is totally unsatisfactory. I think a suspension is the minimum. A warning is bull crap. There should be zero tolerance for discrimination. pic.twitter.com/z5qn7khtMK— Jono Rose (@SirJonoRose) May 21, 2021
