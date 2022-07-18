MK Matan Kahana saves kitten on Ayalon Highway

MK Matan Kahana stopped traffic on Ayalon Highway on Monday so that he could help people rescue a kitten that was trapped under their car.

A video tweeted by member of the Knesset press staff Daphna Liel showed Kahana and two other men trying to get the kitten out from under the car before running across the highway to place the kitten safely on the side of the road.

אם נתקעתם בפקק באיילון צפון זו הסיבה: סגן השר מתן כהנא עצר את התנועה כדי להציל גור חתולים שנתקע בתוך מכונית pic.twitter.com/YySDM6r2lA — דפנה ליאל (@DaphnaLiel) July 18, 2022

"If you got stuck in a traffic jam on Ayalon, this is the reason," Liel captioned the video. "Deputy Minister Kahana stopped traffic to save a kitten that was stuck under a car."

Scratched for his troubles

Persian Kitten (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Liel later tweeted a photo of Kahana getting a shot in a hospital.

"The story continues," she wrote. "It turns out Kahana was scratched by the kitten and is now getting a tetanus shot at Ichilov."