Dozens of people get rooms at Ibis for NIS 59.9 instead of 599

Dozens of people booked stays at Jerusalem's Ibis hotels at a rate NIS 59.9 a night with breakfast included instead of NIS 599 due to a technical error on the hotels' website on Tuesday.

The dozens of people who booked rooms at the extremely reduced rate were able to keep their bookings for the price they paid.

"As an international chain, we are held up to international standards and everything that means, so we decided to honor all those who managed to book rooms at NIS 59.9 a night with breakfast," said CEO of Ibis in Israel Aaron Bernstein.

He added that he was "happy for the overjoyed dozens who won a room in an excellent Jerusalem hotel for practically free during the most in-demand time of the year.

"I invite all the people of Israel to come to us during August because our hotels enable an urban holiday in the beating heart of the capital city at very attractive prices, even when the price is not an error." Ibis Israel CEO Aaron Bernstein

Breakfast at the Ibis Styles hotel. (credit: ASAF PINCHUK)

Israel's price law

Israel has a law that states that businesses have to sell things to customers at the price that is written on them even if that price is a mistake.

Both Ibis hotels in Jerusalem (Ibis and Ibis Styles) are located in the city center and are the base from which many tours and day trips in Jerusalem begin.