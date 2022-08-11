The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

WATCH: Israeli soldier and Palestinian kids' dance battle goes viral on TikTok

The video racked up over 271,000 views and was liked almost 50,000 times.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 02:15
Screenshot of the viral TikTok Video featuring a dance battle between and Israeli soldier and Palestinians. (photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
Screenshot of the viral TikTok Video featuring a dance battle between and Israeli soldier and Palestinians.
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

A dance-off between Israeli soldier and Palestinian children went viral on TikTok after being posted on Tuesday.

The video entitled "The Israeli/Palestinian conflict in 2022" shows two Palestinian children in a field outside of Jenin dancing, and an IDF soldier returning the moves to the music of Simple Plan's I'm Just a Kid.

@yal_hdk ככה נעשה שלום #פוריו #ויראלי #fypシ ♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

"At the beginning of June, we were reinforcing the Jenin area, and in the area of the [security] fence that separates between Israel and Judea and Samaria while I was at my post, we saw from a distance Arabs approaching the fence, seeing us looking back at them," IDF reservist Yal Hadok, a 21-year-old Kfar Sabah resident who immigrated from France, told N12. "Suddenly, I turned back and saw two kids starting to dance behind me, so I danced back."
Hadok uploaded the video in response to Operation Breaking Dawn, which ended in a ceasefire on Sunday.
"It's important to show that we're human beings and don't hate each other. I don't believe that the nations on both sides want war," Hadok told N12. 
The dancing soldier told N12 that he didn't expect the video to gain such popularity. By Wednesday, the video racked up over 271,000 views and was liked almost 50,000 times.

"If this doesn't solve the conflict, what will?"

TikTok comment

Responses to the video

"If this doesn't solve the conflict, what will?" asked one Israeli commentor.

"This was so wholesome," said another commentor. 

Others noted that some of the dances were from the video game Fortnite, in which game avatars can "emote" dances during gameplay. Some said that Fortnite could bring world peace. 

Hadok told N12 that "It was heartwarming to see the reactions. I'm a very positive person and hope that someday there will be peace in the world."


Tags IDF Palestinians dance Viral video TikTok Fortnite
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by