Rocket sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area for the first time in over a year, and again in the Gaza border communities after nearly six hours of quiet. Over 580 rockets have been launched toward Israel since the beginning of Operation Breaking Dawn, the IDF said Sunday morning on the third day of fighting.
As of Sunday morning, approximately 450-470 of the rockets launched from the Strip fell in Israel and 120 fell inside the Strip itself.
Two hundred of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system for an interception rate of 97%.
The Eshkol regional council said on Sunday that a missile hit a municipality home. The family was in the home's bomb shelter and the structure itself sustained some damage. Additionally, a fragment of a missile fell in an open area in Sderot, the municipality announced, adding that no injuries were reported.
Since the beginning of the operation, the IDF targeted 140 Islamic Jihad figures, including senior and anti-tank missile operatives. The military also destroyed 10 rocket launch sites, six military sites, and eight terror cells that were on the way or coming back from launching rockets.
Israel Air Force jets also destroyed an attack tunnel belonging to the Islamic Jihad in the south and central part of the Strip.
While it didn't cross into Israel, it came close to the border.
IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kohav confirmed on Sunday morning that senior Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Mansour was killed in an Israeli airstrike along with two other senior PIJ operatives who were with him in his home. According to the Israeli military, the commander of the terror group’s Rafah Brigade, Khattab Amassi, and Mansour’s deputy, Ziad Madalal.
Mansour was equivalent to a general, Kohav said, adding that the strike against him was approved and coordinated by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Mansour was the group’s equivalent to Tayseer al-Jabari in the southern part of the Gaza Strip and was behind numerous missile and anti-tank-guided missile attacks against Israel.
During Operation Guardian of the Walls last May, Mansour commanded over the launching of heavy rockets toward the Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon and worked to implement offensive plans against IDF forces and Israeli citizens.
According to the army, he took responsibility for the attack in which the late Major Eliraz Peretz and the late Staff Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky were killed in 2010.
Israeli security forces also arrested 20 Islamic Jihad operatives overnight in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave.
The arrests were made in Jenin, Seida near Tulkarm, Anza, Ra'i, and in Tulkarem’s refugee camp, where six of the arrests took place. Suspects were also arrested in El-Khader and Beit Fajjar near Bethlehem, and in Nablus where clashes broke out with Palestinians throwing stones and opening fire on IDF troops.
After a lull of about five hours, rocket sirens blared in two southern Israel communities close to the Gaza border. The alarms sound in Kissufim and Ein HaShlosha.
Later sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area, including in the communities of Neve Ilan, Har Adar, and the Israeli-Arab town of Abu Gosh. Rockets sounded simultaneously in Gaza border communities.
The Magen David Adom emergency service says that since the beginning of the operation, it has taken 28 people to hospital for injuries. The majority of them were in light condition or were taken for treatment for anxiety.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, 32 people have been killed in the Strip the majority of them Islamic Jihad operatives.
Islamic Jihad addressed the killings Sunday morning, stating: "The Zionist aggression in the city of Rafah killed him, as well as the holy warriors Ziad al-Mudlal, Rafat Saleh, and four residents of our people - including a boy and two women whose bodies were found under the rubble."
The organization threatened that "Khaled Mansour's blood will ignite the defense system for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, which the settlers will break into today."
An explosion in Jabaliya on Saturday night killed at least nine people, including at least four children. While it was initially blamed on an Israeli airstrike, the military denied that it played any part in it, stating that it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad and that it had radar showing the launch of the rocket from a launcher place close to the mosque where the incident occurred.
"We have more and more information coming in confirming that it was a failed launch," said Kohav, not an IDF strike. "The Palestinians understand that it wasn't Israel's doing. We have nothing to hide."
Israel’s defense and political leadership considered bringing Operation Breaking Dawn to a close on Sunday, less than two days after it began and as Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued lobbing rockets at Israel.
Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar told Security Cabinet ministers overnight Saturday that Israel met most of the objectives it set at the outset of the operation in Gaza on Friday afternoon. Prior to the Israeli airstrikes, residents of Israeli towns near Gaza were in lockdown for three days amid threats of an escalation by Islamic Jihad.
A minister in the late-night, closed-door meeting told Channel 13 News Israel is not looking to expand the operation, though it is uncertain that conditions are ripe for a ceasefire.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that “this operation will continue as long as necessary.”
He commended the IDF and Shin Bet for the strike on senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Khaled Mansour, calling it “an extraordinary achievement.”
“The IDF continues to strike terrorist targets and operatives, and to thwart rocket-launching squads,” Lapid said. “We are acting in a precise and responsible way to minimize harm to civilians.”
Also Sunday, Lapid and his Military Secretary Avi Gil briefed opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu about the security situation.
According to law, the prime minister is supposed to brief the opposition leader on national security every month. Netanyahu and Lapid’s predecessor Naftali Bennett did not want to meet and Gil would brief Netanyahu, instead. The opposition leader did not accept an earlier invitation from Lapid to meet, asking to only speak with Gil, and Lapid declined, pointing to the law. Following the outbreak of Operation Breaking Dawn, Netanyahu agreed to meet with Lapid.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his country was working to end the latest violence between Israel and Gaza.
Sisi said his country "made contacts with everyone around the clock in order for things to not get out of control and for fighting not to take place."
In addition, an Egyptian intelligence delegation headed by Major General Ahmed Abdelkhaliq arrived in Israel on Saturday and would be traveling to Gaza, as well.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has also been involved in efforts to reach a ceasefire.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
The United States and the United Kingdom affirmed Israel's right to protect its citizens from Gaza rockets, as the United Nations Security Council prepared to meet Monday to discuss the escalation in cross-border violence between the IDF and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
"In light of the concerning developments" in Gaza the United Arab Emirates along with France, Ireland, Norway and China "called for a closed meeting to be held on Monday 8th of August," the UAE's mission tweeted on Saturday night.
The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs spokeswoman said that her country was gravely concerned by the escalating situation, deplored Palestinian civilian casualties and condemned the firing of rockets at Israel.
France "reiterates its unconditional commitment to the security of Israel," she said. It calls "on all parties to exercise restraint to avoid any further escalation, which would first and foremost affect civilian populations."
France has a permanent seat on the 15-member UNSC, as do the US and Great Britain. All three have veto power over any UNSC move.'
The United States on Saturday said it stood with Israel, with a State Department spokesman explaining that the Biden administration "fully supports Israel's right to defend itself."
The spokesperson cautioned, however, "We are urging all sides to avoid further escalation."
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said on Saturday that “Israel has every right to self-defense from Iranian-backed terrorists committed to annihilating the State of Israel, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ),"
He spoke one day after the IDF launched a pre-emptive strike on Gaza, killing PIJ commander Tayseer al-Jaabar. The strike set off a weekend of intense violence in which the IDF struck terror targets in the strip to eliminate the threat from the PIJ and Palestinians launched over 400 rockets at Israel, some 15% of which landed in Gaza and never reached Israel.
At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of firing, according to the Gaza health ministry. The death toll includes those killed by failed Islamic Jihad rockets such as the four children killed in Jabalia. According to the IDF at least 12 of those killed were Islamic Jihad operatives.
Menendez called for an end to 'indiscriminate rocket attacks into Israel" and offered his condolences to the family so the "innocent whose lives have been lost as a result of the escalation in Gaza."
He explained that "the malicious ideologies attacking Israel undermine US interests in the region and demand our constant vigilance."
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday “underscored Israel’s right to self-defense and the enduring US commitment to Israel’s security,” according to the US Department of Defense.
“Austin urged steps to de-escalate the situation. He also expressed concern regarding reports of civilian deaths and called for a timely and thorough investigation into any civilian casualties,” the DoD stated.
Israel also received strong support from the United Kingdom. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Saturday that "the UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself. We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians which have resulted in casualties on both sides. We call for a swift end to the violence."
The Palestinian envoy to the UK Husam Zomlot attacked her statement. "This is an unacceptable one-sided statement. A five-year-old child was killed by Israel’s unprovoked bombardment of Gaza yesterday. Most of the casualties are civilians. Do you condemn this? Do you condemn an illegal and belligerent occupation and blockade?"
The European Union spokesperson called for “maximum restraint” to avoid further escalation and further casualties.
“While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population, everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict – which would, first and foremost, affect the civilian populations on both sides and result in further casualties and more suffering.”
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he was concerned about the impact of Israeli strikes on civilians and condemned the rocket fire. Coveney called for "everyone to act with restraint and reduce tensions." His country is one of 10 non-permanent UNSC members.
A senior member of the Gaza-based terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Muhammad al-Hindi, has called for Palestinians in the West Bank to rise up against Israel, saying "the West Bank must start with a popular resistance," Israeli media reported early Sunday morning amid the IDF's ongoing Operation Breaking Dawn.
This comes amid reports of ongoing IDF operations against Palestinian Islamic Jihad forces in the West Bank.
Earlier Sunday morning, Israeli media reported that the IDF arrested Nasser Amor, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, at his home in the village of Anza, southwest of Jenin.
The IDF also reportedly arrested senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad member Sheikh Bassam Diab near Jenin, N12 reported early Sunday morning, citing Palestinian reports.
Israeli forces have also reportedly been operating in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to N12, citing Palestinian media.
All this comes as the IDF has been carrying out Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad forces in the Gaza Strip since Friday. This follows Israeli security forces arresting Bassem al-Saadi, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, and his son-in-law Ashraf Zidan Molmad Aljada overnight on Monday during a raid in Jenin. Following this, Israel's South was put on alert, especially in the Gaza border area, with restrictions put in place amid fears of possible retaliation from the Gaza-based terrorist group.
Over 350 rockets have also since been fired into Israel from Gaza, with sirens and explosions even being heard in central Israel cities like Tel Aviv.
Currently, the IDF operation is still ongoing, with the Israeli military claiming that, to the best of its knowledge, it has succeeded in taking out all senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.
This is a developing story.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
Amid the exchange of rocket fire and airstrikes between Gaza and Israel as Operation Breaking Dawn reaches its third day, Arkia Israeli Airlines has begun offering free vacation packages to Israeli residents of the Gaza border communities, including free flights and hotel reservations, Kan News reported on Saturday.
In cooperation with regional councils, the airline is offering residents the choice of staying in Cyprus, Greece or Bulgaria for three to four nights.
The packages are currently available for residents of Eshkol Regional Council and Ashkelon.
To subsidize the packages, the government is granting the airline NIS 320 per person and the airline will subsidize the rest.
Separately, the Nature and Parks Authority is offering Israelis who live within 40 km of the Gaza Strip free entry to national parks and nature reserves starting from Sunday until Wednesday. Residents can sign up through the Nature and Parks Authority website.
Additionally, Africa Israel Hotels, which owns several hotel chains including Vert, Crowne Plaza and Indigo hotels, is offering a 25% discount to residents of southern Israel.
Furthermore, the Giladi Hotel is offering rooms plus breakfast for couples with two children for NIS 944 per night between Sunday and Tuesday only.
Finally, the Villa Galilee hotel is offering 50% off to southern Israel residents for accommodation from August 6-9. Guests who book a stay with this offer will also have access to the restaurant and spa, according to the Kan News report.
The United Nations and Egypt made an intense push to end the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza, as the United States said it was also engaged with the parties.
Egypt has been a longstanding broker between Israel and Gaza and has facilitated indirect talks for a restoration of calm during past outbreaks of violence.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his country was working to end the violence that escalated on Friday.
Egypt “made contacts with everyone around the clock in order for things to not get out of control and for fighting to not take place,” El-Sisi said in a speech he gave on Saturday, according to the Egyptian Ahram Online website.
An Egyptian intelligence delegation headed by Major General Ahmed Abdelkhaliq arrived in Israel on Saturday and would be traveling to Gaza for mediation talks, two Egyptian security sources said. They were hoping to secure a day's ceasefire in order to carry out the talks, the sources added.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has also been involved in substantive efforts to end the violence, with a diplomatic source saying on Saturday that “intensive efforts are ongoing right now.”
Wennesland said on Friday, “I am deeply concerned by the ongoing escalation between Palestinian militants and Israel, including the targeted killing today of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader inside Gaza. This takes place amidst mounting tensions across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip in recent weeks.”
“In the past few hours, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes. I am deeply saddened by reports that a five-year-old child has been killed in these strikes. There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians,” he stated.
“The launching of rockets must cease immediately, and I call on all sides to avoid further escalation.”
US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted on Friday, "The United States firmly believes that Israel has a right to protect itself.” He added that “we are engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm.”
Reuters contributed to this report.
The ascension of Jewish worshipers to the Temple Mount as part of Tisha Be'av prayers began on Sunday despite security concerns, with thousands already up, according to The Temple Mount Administration.
After thousands of worshipers filled the Western Wall plaza throughout the night under the security of Jerusalem police, the morning prayers have begun
Israel Police conducted a situation assessment on Sunday morning, headed by Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, and said it was prepared for the influx, stating that police "intend to prevent provocations and ensure that there are no clashes between the Arab and Jewish worshipers on the Temple Mount."
On Saturday night, Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a special assessment of the situation against the backdrop of Operation Breaking Dawn, in which he decided not to cancel the Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount due to the fighting against the Palestenian Islamic Jihad.
It was also decided to allow Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir )(Religious Zionist Party) to join worshipers on the Mount.
In response to Ben Gvirs's announcement, he received murder threats on his cellphone and Facebook. "We will cut off your head" read posters shared on Palestinian media.
"The threats will not scare me and I will not submit to them. The police should catch the perpetrators and arrest them immediately. This morning I will go up to the Temple Mount and remind everyone that we are the owners of the holiest place for the people of Israel," he said in response.
The visit of Otzma Yehudit's chairman was coordinated with Knesset officers and Israel Police a week ago, Ben Gvir said in a statement on Saturday.
"We cannot give in to the terror — we are the rightful owners of the State of Israel and as long as we act like it, our enemies will get the message," the MK said.
Hamas stated about "the Israeli plans to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque" that it "rejects the Israeli occupation’s permission for extremist Zionists to storm the Al-Aqsa mosque tomorrow. We hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of this violation committed amid the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip."
The terror group also called on Palestinians and Muslims worldwide to "defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and face Israeli violations at the holy compound."
Meanwhile, KAN quoted a police spokesperson saying that all events that had been planned for Sunday, including a march to the Temple Mount, would be allowed to proceed, despite the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Gaza.
"The police insist on not allowing the terrorist organizations to influence what is happening on the Temple Mount and will overcome the city with large forces," the spokesperson said, according to KAN. "Any provocation or riot will be met with a determined and aggressive response."Go to the full article >>
Hundreds of people protested against Operation Breaking Dawn on Saturday in differing locations throughout the country.
At a protest in Haifa, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh said: “A round [of fighting] brings another round, more killing and more resistance. The circle of horror needs to stop. We came out to protest together for the only way that will benefit both nations – real negotiations to end the occupation, founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel and a just peace."
MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) also joined one of the protests.
“Stop the attack on Gaza! Continuing the war on Gaza will only lead to more suffering and casualties,” she said. “An immediate ceasefire is necessary – those who started it with a political decision should end it with a political decision. Only a diplomatic solution and an end to the occupation and siege will bring true security.”
Protests were also held in Shfaram, Umm el-Fahm, Rahat, Kafr Yasif, Jaffa, Taibe and opposite the house of Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv.
The protesters held handmade signs calling for an end to the violence and at some places waved Palestinian flags.
On Friday and earlier on Saturday, a number of MKs from Meretz and the Joint List condemned Israel’s decision to launch the operation.
“Enough with the optional attack on Gaza! Assassinations and bombings will only lead to more suffering and destruction and will not bring any security to the citizens of Israel,” Touma-Sliman wrote on Twitter. “Lapid is trying to prove that he is a ‘bitchonist’ [security hawk] by spreading destruction in Gaza and [making] Israelis enter bomb shelters.”
MK Ofer Cassif, also of the Joint List, wrote on Twitter: “The barter attack – blood for votes. The cynical use of violence by Lapid and Gantz in the hope of [getting] more mandates in the election will only lead to a sea of tears and blood, in the Gaza ghetto, where two million people have been imprisoned for 15 years, and also in Israel,” he wrote.
“The attack has already claimed the life of 5-year-old Alaa Kadum. Enough! Stop the fire now!”
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej of Meretz wrote on Twitter:
“There are no winners in wars, but mainly scared citizens and children. Fear does not depend on nationality or religion, but is common to all of us and we are all obliged to do everything to bring calm as soon as possible,” he wrote.
“In the end, the fighting will end, but without a political [peace] initiative there will not be quiet for long. Don’t be afraid to speak, it’s the only way to stop fear.”
Finally, Zehava Galon, candidate to lead Meretz, wrote on Twitter:
“It’s time to stop the fighting before more innocent people get hurt, before the story gets complicated. The rounds of fighting in recent years did not remove the threat of rockets and mortars, and did not bring security and peace to the South. Blood continued to be shed in Gaza and the surrounding settlements, and the fear and hatred only increased,” she wrote.
"The solution to the reality of war is long-term calm and peace negotiations."
It is futile for Israel’s Arabs to condemn the Knesset’s Arab parties because they do not have any influence on decision-making in matters of national security, Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas argued on his Facebook account Saturday in response to Operation Breaking Dawn.
The post, written in Arabic, was Abbas’ response to criticism leveled at him by Sheikh Kamal Khatib, the Islamic Movement’s deputy leader who attacked Abbas and Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh; Abbas for being “part of a coalition that is bombing Gaza” and the Odeh for recommending Defense Minister Benny Gantz as prime minister earlier in the current election cycle.
“War is an opportunity to confront reality,” his post began.
“[I am] beginning to wonder why we are always looking out for our own skin right after every event? Then I wonder about the demand to take a stance on war, and can we only denounce and reject the war and condemn the occurrence and innocent casualties?! I am most surprised by the accusations against the Arab parties, as if the war was started and stopped by these parties,” Abbas wrote.
“After all I have read and heard, today I see an opportunity to face one another with the truth. And I’m talking about all Arab parties, whether Ra’am which entered the coalition, which has practically ended after the dissolution of the Knesset, or the other parties, which are under attack for recommending Gantz [for Prime Minister earlier in the current election cycle], or favoring others,” Abbas wrote.
“The truth is that Arab parties have no actual influence regarding security and foreign decisions in the country. Anyone who says otherwise is selling illusions to our people and society.”
Abbas has been making this argument ever since he joined the coalition, but writing it during the hostilities themselves is rare.
“On this very basis, [Ra’am] chose to be part of the coalition, not the government, and rejected ministerial portfolios, so as not to be present in the discussion about war decisions and other difficult decisions for us as Arabs.
“The most important role that we as Arab representatives can play in parliament is to take care of issues [having to do with] the Arab community and obtaining their rights… Our decision to enter the coalition was because [we] could not solve the burning issues of the Arab community from outside of the circle of influence,” Abbas wrote.
“Although I have been in parliament for a relatively short time, I have worked and met for the benefit of our society with Netanyahu, Bennett, Gantz, Lapid and others, and I can say from experience that there is no difference between them in foreign affairs and security.
“Portraying parliament as a national struggle is a mistake and a delusion, and Arab parties should recognize this fact. There are other battlegrounds that have their role and mechanisms of action, and we in parliament must define… our role with absolute transparency in front of the people … realistically and logically,” Abbas concluded.
The post came as Joint List politicians joined protests in a number of locations across the country against the operation.
Russia has condemned Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip after the IDF struck multiple Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets throughout Friday afternoon and Saturday, releasing a statement by the spokesperson for the minister of foreign affairs on Saturday afternoon.
In the written statement shared on the ministry's website, Russia's spokesperson for the foreign minister Maria Zakharova said that "Moscow is seriously concerned about a new round of armed violence in the zone of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
Russia, who have been engaged in what they have dubbed a "special military operation" in Ukraine since February 24 of this year, stated that "another escalation was provoked by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on August 5, in response to which Palestinian groups launched massive indiscriminate shelling of Israeli territory."
Adding that she was following the unfolding events with "deep concern," Zakharova said that "the resumption of a full-scale military confrontation" would further deteriorate the "already deplorable humanitarian situation in Gaza."
Saying that Moscow called on all parties to show maximum restraint and to work towards a ceasefire, Zakharova added that the country reaffirms its "principled and consistent position, reflected in the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council, in support of a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state principle.
"It is possible to put an end to cyclical violence only within the framework of the negotiation process, the result of which should be the realization of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders," she concluded.
Since invading Ukraine earlier this year, Russia has captured and taken control of multiple Ukrainian territories including Luhansk, Donetsk, Mariupol and Kherson. Also once considered Ukrainian territory, The Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian control since it was invaded and annexed by Russia in March 2014.
According to a UN report from July 16, over 5,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since February, many of them children.
Israel's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has repeatedly criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine, and before him, then-prime minister Naftali Bennet authorized multiple shipments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, although did not explicitly condemn Russia.
In what analysts have suggested is an attempt to divert attention away from their war in Ukraine, Russia has issued multiple condemnations against Israel, the most recent of which being Saturday's statement.
Back in June, Russia circulated a drafted UN Security Council resolution condemning the bombing of the international airport in Damascus, which they blamed on Israel. And, since early July, an ongoing crisis has erupted between the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Russian government, which ordered the organization to cease all operations in the country.Go to the full article >>
Regardless of how and when the current round of fighting ends, it’s clear that the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad organization has managed to reassert its status as the second largest and most influential terror group in the Gaza Strip.
It’s also obvious that Islamic Jihad has become a major threat not only to Israel, but to Hamas as well. Similarly, it has also become a real threat to the Palestinian Authority, especially in the northern West Bank.
In the past several years, Islamic Jihad has been openly challenging Hamas by operating as a state-within-a-state in the Gaza Strip. Hamas leaders have always displayed intolerance towards rival groups in the coastal enclave.
Even more disturbing for Hamas is the fact that a number of other armed groups have joined Islamic Jihad in firing rockets at Israel in the past 24 hours. These groups are affiliated with Fatah, Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Popular Resistance Committees and Nasser Salah a-Din Brigades.
The fighting in the Gaza Strip shows that Hamas is no longer the sole decision-maker on matters related to military confrontations with Israel. It further illustrates that Islamic Jihad is capable of acting as an independent military force without having to coordinate with, or receive permission from, Hamas.
A statement published by the armed wing of Islamic Jihad on Saturday boasted that the terrorist groups were united in confronting the Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip.
The statement, nonetheless, does not seem to reflect the reality on the ground, namely that Hamas has still not joined Islamic Jihad and its allies in the current round of fighting.
By Saturday afternoon, there was still no indication that Hamas was keen on joining the fighting. Statements issued by Hamas leaders offered nothing but lip service to Islamic Jihad and the other terrorist groups.
A terse statement by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that he “affirmed during contacts with the Egyptian intelligence heads that what happened in the Gaza Strip is the responsibility of the occupation state alone.” Haniyeh, in addition, “stressed the need to stop the bombing targeting the Gaza Strip.”
Another statement released by Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum also failed to offer any hint that his group was planning to join the fighting. “The resistance, with all its military arms and factions, is united in this battle, will defend our people in the Gaza Strip with everything it possesses, and will defeat the occupation as it defeated it in all the battles,” said Barhoum.
At this stage, it’s obvious that Hamas does not want Islamic Jihad to drag it into another all-out confrontation with Israel. Hamas’s biggest fear is that another war could trigger a revolt against its regime by the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who paid a heavy price during last year’s military confrontation with Israel.
Hamas is now hoping that Egypt and Qatar will be able to achieve a new ceasefire between Israel and Islamic jihad. Although it is doing its utmost not to get involved in the fighting, Hamas is apparently worried that if the fighting escalates and the number of casualties rises in the Gaza Strip, it will no longer be able to continue sitting on the fence.
In the past, Hamas found itself in the same position that Islamic Jihad is in now, when it created a state-within-a-state under the rule of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Authority’s failure to rein in Hamas in the 1990s ultimately saw the Islamists seize control of the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2007 after toppling the Palestinian Authority.
Paradoxically, Israel's military strikes against Islamic Jihad serve the interests of Hamas by undermining the organization that poses a threat to its rule over the Gaza Strip. But Hamas's failure to assist Islamic Jihad could also prove to be counterproductive, especially in wake of increased voices criticizing the rulers of the Gaza Strip for their neutral stance.
Hamas, as the ruling authority in the Gaza Strip, has so far not fired any rockets toward Israel, choosing instead to stay out of the conflict between the IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The military said that the group is currently sitting on the fence, and hopes the designated terror group will stay out of the fighting.
In 2019 when the IDF launched Operation Black Belt after targeting Baha Abu al-Ata, the group’s leader in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas refrained from taking part in the fighting between the Israeli military and Islamic Jihad.
The operation lasted 48 hours and saw the terror group fire 450 rockets at Israel.
Jerusalem hopes that circumstances within the Strip, including the responsibility Hamas has to the residents of Gaza, will prevent them from firing rockets as well.
But there are some circumstances that could bring the terror group into the fighting.
If a Hamas member is killed in an Israeli airstrike, the group will likely retaliate with rocket fire.
With the Jewish holiday of Tisha Be’av on Sunday, a large number of Jews are expected to visit the Temple Mount. Should there be any clashes on the holy site, there are concerns that Hamas will feel the need to enter the fighting in order to show that it is the protector of al-Aqsa Mosque on the site.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Friday that Israel “won’t allow terrorist organizations to set the agenda in the Gaza Strip and threaten the citizens of the State of Israel. Anyone who wants to harm Israel must know that we will get to them. Security forces will act against the Islamic Jihad terrorists to remove the threat from the citizens of Israel.”
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the goal is to protect Israeli communities and citizens. “We will not allow anyone to threaten or harm the citizens of Israel. Whoever tries will be hurt.”
He warned earlier during a visit to the IDF’s Southern Command that the threat posed by the group would be dealt with.
“To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasize: Your time is up,” the defense minister said. “The threat [in this region] will be removed one way or another.”
During his visit, he held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, head of the southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni and Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
“The situation in which several terrorists – some of whom are not even located in this area – hold the Gazan people hostage will backfire,” Gantz warned.
Islamic Jihad is an Iranian proxy which, unlike Hamas, does not have any responsibility for the citizens of Gaza. The Islamic Republic funds and equips the Gaza-based terror group.
The group’s chief Ziyad Nakhalah, who is based in Damascus, met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Thursday and with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami on Saturday.
“The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their crime,” Salami was quoted by Iranian news networks as saying.
IRGC Quds Force Commander Ismail Kaani also warned that Hezbollah would join the fight.
“Hezbollah plans to deal the Zionist entity it’s final blow to and remove it from existence at the appropriate time,” he was quoted as saying.
Gantz said Friday morning that security forces are preparing for all scenarios on all fronts, including in the North and the center of the country, and that the IDF will continue its operational activity in all sectors as needed.
“We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens if required,” he said, adding that “the State of Israel and the IDF will continue its operations, knowing the responsibility we bear on our shoulders: to defend the communities and citizens of Israel’s South, and to defend the citizens of the entire State of Israel.”Go to the full article >>
The IDF confirmed on Saturday night that senior Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Mansour had been killed in an Israeli airstrike and that to the best of the military's knowledge, all senior Islamic Jihad officials in Gaza had been eliminated since Operation Breaking Dawn began on Friday.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad also confirmed Mansour's death from an IDF airstrike early Sunday morning.
Sirens blared in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening as the IDF continued the operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip as more than 350 rockets were launched toward Israel in the first full day of fighting between the two groups.
The IDF confirmed that it was striking multiple targets in Gaza on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with blasts heard in Rafah, in southern Gaza.
Head of the Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk confirmed late Saturday night that senior Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Mansour was the target of the strikes and had been eliminated. He added that "according to our intelligence...all of the senior security operatives of Gaza's Islamic Jihad have been eliminated."
Early Sunday morning, Hamas put out an announcement condemning his killing, adding that it will serve as fuel for the fight of the Palestinian people.
حركة حمــ ـاس: "ننعى إلى شعبنا الفلسطيني عامة، وإلى إخواننا في حركة الجهــ ـاد الإسلامي خاصة، وإلى أمتنا العربية والإسلامية، قائد المنطقة الجنوبية في سـ ـرايا القــدس الشهــيد خالد سعيد منصور وإخوانه الأبطال، وكل شهـ ـداء شعبنا الأطهار". pic.twitter.com/YcsjcOToVh— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 7, 2022
The IDF continued to strike cells that had been planning to fire mortar shells as well as rocket launching sites after they fired toward Israeli communities near the border. Several Palestinian operatives belonging to Islamic Jihad were killed and injured in the strikes.
According to reports in Gaza, several civilians were killed including a 5-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman, and at least 125 more were injured.
An explosion in Jabaliya on Saturday night killed at least nine people, including at least four children.
Despite initial reports stating that the deaths had been caused by an IDF strike, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav said that the civilians, including the children, were killed because of a failed rocket launch that came shortly before a rocket barrage. “We did not launch strikes at that time,” he said.
International spokesperson for Prime Minister Yair Lapid Keren Hajioff released a statement on the incident, refuting claims that Israel had been responsible for the death.
"Islamic Jihad is killing Palestinian children in Gaza. One in four rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel – lands inside the Gaza Strip," said Hajioff. "Iran’s proxies – including Islamic Jihad – have a long history of hiding behind civilians to target Israeli civilians. The world should be outraged at this terrorist group targeting innocent Israelis and killing innocent Gazans."
"Israel will continue to stand up to this vicious terrorist organization – which threatens Israelis and Palestinians alike."
An Israeli intelligence official said that "we also have solid information from many Palestinian citizens that verifies the fact that the harm to the children in Jabaliya" was caused by a failed rocket of the Islamic Jihad."
With over 15% of all rockets fired by Islamic Jihad falling in the Strip, the military says that it could say with certainty that the Jabaliya explosion was not caused by an Israeli airstrike and that the Israeli military was not in the area at the time. At least 12 Islamic Jihad operatives have also been killed since the fighting began.
The IDF said that Israeli Air Force jets, armed drones, helicopters, tanks, artillery and elite commando ground Maglan and Egoz units carried out over 40 strikes, hitting dozens of targets in Gaza, including military bases, weapon production sites and storehouses, rocket launching sites, buildings used by operatives, observation posts and more.
Combat helicopters and fighter jets also struck two naval ammunition depots located in the homes of Islamic Jihad operatives.
Kochav said that Israel is not holding any negotiations for a ceasefire and is expecting the fighting to last for at least a week.
“We are continuing; we aren’t finished yet. We will continue to act, professionally and send a message that we have strong intelligence and deterrence. This message will be passed not only to Islamic Jihad but all terror groups,” he said.
Visiting an Iron Dome battery on Saturday along with Air Defense Array Commander Brig.-Gen. Gilad Biran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the troops manning the system and guarding the home front “with eyes on the target at all times.”
"Islamic Jihad leaders lounge abroad in restaurants and hotels in Tehran, Syria and Lebanon. They are disconnected from the Palestinian people and they seriously harm the lives of the Gazan people. They too will have to pay the price. The IRGC [which supports Islamic Jihad], will not pay the salaries of Gaza residents,” Gantz said.
Saying that the operation aims to thwart terror attacks by the Islamic State and restore the quiet and stability to the area, Gantz said that the IDF “has thwarted and will continue to thwart terrorists planning to launch rockets and mortars into Israel.”
The minister said that the IDF hit dozens of targets belonging to the group and that the “offensive effort against the perpetrators of terror will continue and intensify-without borders and without limitations.”
On Friday evening, Gantz approved a draft order calling up to 25,000 soldiers in reserve duty for operational purposes. The IDF began calling them up in the Southern Command, Air Defense Array and Home Front Command, as well as other combat troops and officers.
He later spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about the escalation. In a readout provided by Washington, Austin “underscored Israel's right to self-defense and the enduring US commitment to Israel's security,” and urged steps to de-escalate the situation. He also expressed concern regarding reports of civilian deaths and called for "a timely and thorough investigation into any civilian casualties.”
Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "the goal of this operation is the elimination of a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel and [especially] the civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip.”
The IDF launched the operation on Friday afternoon, taking out two of Islamic Jihad's important leaders in simultaneous strikes: northern command head Tayseer al-Jabari and anti-tank guided-missile section head Abdullah Kadoum.
Also struck in the opening of the operation on Friday afternoon were two cells that had been given orders to carry out anti-tank missile attacks.
Jabari replaced Baha abu al-Ata, who was killed in an IAF strike in 2019. Jabari, who was also responsible for coordination between PIJ and Hamas, was killed at 4:16 p.m. in his Shuja'iyya apartment. According to the IDF, he commanded over the launching of hundreds of rockets during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, including anti-tank-guided missile attacks.
The IDF said that it had received a specific warning that he was planning an attack against Israeli targets before the arrest of PIJ West Bank chief Bassem Saadi earlier in Jenin.
"The enemy has begun a war against our people and against us and we will defend ourselves and our people," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.
The group’s leader Ziad Nahalka, who is based in Damascus, said that "the enemy should expect fighting. Our military wing will stand abreast of all other resistance factions in our struggle against Israeli aggression. This campaign is no holds barred and Tel Aviv will also taste the wrath of the rockets of the resistance."
A senior IDF official said that the military is targeting Islamic Jihad and is trying to avoid civilian casualties and damage, but that it is ready for the situation to escalate, stressing that Israeli civilians must listen to all instructions from the Home Front Command.
“We couldn't allow Islamic Jihad to carry out an attack; it backfired on them,” he said, adding that “there will be [rocket] barrages – there may also be casualties; all this is clear and this should also be told to the public.”
Following the targeted killings, which were carried out by jets and armed drones, the IDF warned that the group would likely respond with rocket fire toward the Israeli home front. The military placed Iron Dome batteries in Jerusalem, Beersheba and other areas in order to intercept any projectile fired by the group.
The IDF closed roads near the Strip on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep civilians out of areas that could be targeted by Islamic Jihad.
The terrorist group has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Israeli vehicles, both civilian and military.
Both Qatar and Egypt have been trying to mediate with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in order to de-escalate the situation. Hamas is also working to prevent attacks by the terror group, including by putting pressure on the group and locating cells that might be planning to fire anti-tank-guided missiles toward Israeli targets.
The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Israel would pay a high price for its latest attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza, Iranian state TV reported.
"The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their recent crime," it quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying in reference to Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as he met with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala who is currently in Iran.
The Turkish Foreign Minister has also said that Turkey condemns Israel for the attack on Gaza, an official statement said.
While the US supports Israel's right to defend itself, it urges both sides to bring calm to the region, according to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Friday amid the IDF's Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip.
"We are engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm," he said in a tweet on Friday night.
The United States firmly believes that Israel has a right to protect itself. We are engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm.— Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) August 5, 2022
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, in the meantime, said that there can be "no justification" for attacks against civilians.
This, he said after talking about those killed amid the IDF operation. "In the past few hours, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes," he said. "I am deeply saddened by reports that a five-year-old child has been killed in these strikes."
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan expressed outrage in response to Wennesland's message, tweeting, "While the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is launching missiles at Israeli civilians, the UN envoy expresses 'deep concern' for the neutralization of a senior terrorist behind an imminent attack on Israelis. Will he also express deep concern over the neutralization of al-Zawahiri?"
While the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is launching missiles at Israeli civilians, the UN envoy expresses “deep concern” for the neutralization of a senior terrorist behind an imminent attack on Israelis. Will he also express deep concern over the neutralization of al-Zawahiri? https://t.co/Ozx0LXeil8— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) August 5, 2022
Erdan later said that "Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a radical terror proxy of the Ayatollah regime in Iran and its clearly stated goal is the destruction of the State of Israel... Israel expects the international community and the United Nations to stop making false and immoral comparisons between a law-abiding democracy and radical terror organizations and to support Israel's right to defend its citizens."
Wennesland further recognized the dangers of these escalations and called on both sides to stop attacking immediately.
"The progress made in gradually opening Gaza since the end of the May escalation risks being undone, leading to even greater humanitarian needs at a time when global resources are stretched and international financial support for a renewed humanitarian effort in Gaza will not be easily available," said Wennesland.
He concluded, "The UN is fully engaged with all concerned in an attempt to avoid a further conflict which would have devastating consequences, mainly for civilians. The responsibility is with the parties to avoid this from happening."
His was one of the few international reactions to the escalations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Throughout Friday evening alone, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired a massive volley of rockets into southern Israel and made moves to launch targeted attacks against civilians throughout all of Israel.
Israel launched a targeted attack earlier in the afternoon in the Gaza Strip, striking multiple targets belonging to the group and killed close to a dozen operatives including the head of the group in the northern part of the enclave.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
Sirens blared in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening as Operation Breaking Dawn continued against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip as more than 350 rockets were launched toward Israel in the first full day of fighting between the two groups.
The IDF said that the Iron Dome missile defense system was proving to be effective and had a reported interception rate of about 95 percent of rockets that it was launched against.
The first rockets were fired toward Israel shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday night, with sirens blaring in southern Israeli communities near the border as well as Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Yavne. Sirens were also activated in the central Israeli cities of Rishon Lezion, Holon and Bat Yam but the IDF later said that the sirens were a false alarm.
Rocket barrages continued throughout the day on Saturday with sirens also activated in the cities of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, Holon, Modi'in, and multiple others.
By Saturday afternoon, over 350 rockets had been launched by the terror group toward Israel, with at least 227 crossing into the Jewish State, 162 that were heading toward residential areas were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Others fell in open areas and 29 fell in the sea. Another 94 fell within the Strip itself.
A home in Sderot was directly hit by a rocket in the afternoon, but there were no injuries as the family, including their two children aged eight and three - had been in their bomb shelter.
“I was sure it was in my house and we left the bomb shelter and saw smoke everywhere and water from the ceiling,” the owner of the house said. “It was maybe 6-7 seconds that we got into our shelter” that the rocket hit.
Shrapnel from an Iron Dome missile also hit a road near Ashkelon, damaging parked cars and some nearby buildings.
Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon stated on Saturday afternoon that 20 people have been admitted since the beginning of the operation. According to the hospital, five were admitted for stress and 15 others with light injuries.
Another heavy barrage came Saturday night as rockets were launched toward Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot and many Gaza border communities, including Alumim, Nativ Ha'Asara, Erez, Gavim, Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza. A successful interception was seen by witnesses above Ashdod's port.
A Sderot factory suffered a direct hit on Saturday night, Israel Police confirmed. No injuries were reported but structural damage was caused to the factory, which is reportedly owned by Strauss.
Due to the violence, the Home Front Command published restrictions on Friday afternoon for residents of the Gaza envelope, with schools being canceled and no more than 10 people allowed to gather outdoors and 50 indoors. In the Lachish region, people may gather indoors in groups of up to 100 people.
Beaches from Zikim to Rishon Lezion, including Ashkelon, Ashdod, Palmachim, and Nitzanim have all been closed to bathers.
The National Emergency Authority of the Defense Ministry said that it has activated a plan dubbed “Civilian Safe Distance” that allows any regional authority to help residents of the area evacuate their homes to accommodation facilities, should any wish to do so.
The IDF has also declared a “special situation” for the home front up to 80 km. from the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv, where there is a risk of rocket fire. Several cities opened up their public bomb shelters, including Rishon Lezion, Herzilya and Netanya. While there were no restrictions placed by the Home Front Command, the population was asked to remain close to shelters.
“The IDF continues to operate against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization with the aim of restoring security to the civilians in the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.Go to the full article >>
Police forced family members of the Gaza hostages to halt their march toward the end of the three-day event for security reasons, sparking brief clashes near the Yad Mordechai junction on Friday afternoon.
It is believed that two of the captives – Lt. Hadar Goldin and Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul – were killed in the 2014 Gaza War but that Hamas is holding their bodies.
Marchers chanted that the war, known as Operation Protective Edge, "is not over until Oron and Hadar are returned."
The activists started out on Wednesday from the Goldin family home in Kfar Saba and had intended to finish the event at the Erez Crossing into Gaza.
But the event, led by the Goldin family, coincided with an IDF closure of the southern border area, due to fear of a retaliatory Hamas strike following the arrest of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader Bassam al-Saadi in Jenin earlier this week.
The marchers came close to the Gaza border on Friday shortly before the IDF killed top PIJ commander Tayseer al-Jaabari in an aerial strike on the Strip.
The Goldin family had been asked by police to end the event, but they refused, intent on reaching the Erez Crossing.
In response, police officers stretched out across the road to block their path.
At first, Hadar's parents' Simha and Leah tried to convince the police to let them through, explaining that they respected them, but "there is a limit."
There are IDF commanders who "do not take responsibility" for soldiers who have been abandoned in Gaza for eight years while they sit in air-conditioned offices, Leah said.
Marchers including the Goldin family tried to break the police line, as officers pushed them back and screams broke out.
The family had initially insisted that neither they nor the marchers would leave the area until the head of the IDF's Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano arrived to speak with them and pledge that he would insure the return of the captives.
"Get out of the air-conditioning and come here," Leah said, calling to Toledo through a bullhorn.
Eventually, all of the marchers left without meeting Toledano.
Aside from the bodies of Hadar and Oron, Hamas is also believed to be holding two Israeli civilians captive: Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayad, both of whom suffer from psychological disorders.
Mengistu entered Gaza in September 2014 and Sayad crossed into the Strip in April 2015. Hamas in June released a video that showed Sayad alive but ill.
Members of the Shaul, Mengistu and Sayad families joined parts of the march but were not present on all three days.
Tayseer al-Jabari, the top Islamic Jihad commander killed in the Israeli bombing of an apartment in the Gaza Strip on Friday, was in charge of the terrorist group’s rocket arsenal and was its primary coordinator with Hamas.
He replaced Baha Abu Al-Ata, another Islamic Jihad commander, who Israel killed in a similar airstrike in November 2019.
Jabari, 50, had been a member of Islamic Jihad for decades, climbing the ranks of the terrorist group that is backed by Iran and whose leaders reside in Syria.
He was said to be involved in planning significant attacks against Israel, including with the use of anti-tank missiles. The IDF said that it had collected intelligence about Jabari’s plans several weeks ago and also before the arrest of the senior Islamic Jihad operative in the West Bank at the beginning of the week, which was used by the terrorist group as an excuse to escalate the situation along the border.
Last year - during the last conflict between Israel and Gaza - a cell commanded by Jabari shot at an Israeli car traveling near the border with Gaza. One Israeli was lightly wounded.
“Jabari directed attacks during Operation Guardian of the Walls and oversaw the firing of hundreds of rockets against Israel,” said IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, who is based in Damascus, vowed to avenge Jabari’s killing.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, who is based in Damascus, vowed to avenge Jabari's killing.

"We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike," Nakhalah said. "The results of this war will be in favor of the Palestinian people. The enemy should expect a battle, not a truce."
Anyone who tries to harm Israel knows that Israel will stop them, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday after the IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn with the targeted killing of a top Islamic Jihad terrorist leader.
Lapid added that the strike was “aimed at removing a concrete threat to the citizens of Israel and the surroundings of Gaza as well as striking against terrorists and those who send them.”
Lapid met later Friday at the Defense Ministry with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar.
“The mission is to defend Israel’s cities and citizens,” said Gantz. “We won’t let anyone threaten or harm Israel’s citizens. Whoever tries, will get hurt.”
“Residents of Gaza, in the last four days, the Islamic Jihad threatened to carry out an attack against Israel without caring about the security and civil consequences to the residents of Gaza,” Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian, coordinator of government activities in the territories, said in a video message.
“The IDF struck those who worked to ruin stable security. We will not allow anyone to harm the security of Israel’s citizens. The responsibility is on Hamas. Who will it care for more? Gaza’s citizens or terrorist organizations?”
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev held a situational assessment with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, as well as several other Israeli security and safety heads.
“We have no intention of allowing the terrorist organizations to threaten us and disrupt our lives, and the initiative led by the Israeli government proves that we will act anywhere and at any time to thwart these malicious intentions,” Bar Lev said, following the meeting.
He then called on residents of southern Israel to allow the police to carry out their tasks, and to observe their instructions throughout the country.
Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wished Israelis in the vicinity of Gaza a quiet Shabbat.
"Israel's citizens have a right to live in safety," said Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli. "No sovereign nation would agree to a siege on its citizens by terrorism.
“The roots and consequences of the Islamic Jihad’s terrorism are at the regional and international level, and the Jihad needs to know that all its activity, also outside of Gaza, is a target if they act against us.”
Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted "sending strength to our security forces. We love you and are praying for your success."
"Israel's security has to be kept not with empty words but with action, initiative and courage," said Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar."
MK Bezalel Smotrich encouraged Lapid and the security forces to stay the course.
"Mr. Prime Minister, there have been and still are many disagreements over the government and the way it works," said MK Bezalel Smotrich. "At this time, you have our full support for the extended attack against the enemy.
"The residents surrounding Gaza are not second-rate citizens, and the ongoing lockdown because of Islamic Jihad threats is not acceptable."
In a first response to IDF strikes against Gaza in which a top Islamic Jihad member was killed, the Iranian-backed terrorist group said on Friday that “the enemy has started a war targeting our people.”
The group said in a statement that the Palestinians won’t allow Israel to implement its policies that are “aimed at undermining the resistance.”
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah, in a first comment, said: “We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike. The results of this war will be in favor of the Palestinian people. The enemy should expect a battle, not a truce.”
Nakhalah, who is based in Damascus, said that Tel Aviv will be “one of the targets of the resistance’s missiles, and the coming hours will prove to the enemy that all the forces of the resistance are one.”
Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum threatened that all the armed groups in the Gaza Strip will respond to the Israeli military strikes.
"The resistance, with all its military arms and factions, is united in this battle and will say its word with full force," Barhoum said. "It is no longer possible to accept the continuation of this situation as it is."
Fearing massive rocket fire against Israeli cities, the IDF Home Front Command issued instructions on Friday for Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip after the IDF struck Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza.
The instructions are valid from Friday morning until 6 p.m. on Saturday, although the IDF may release more instructions after that time period.
According to the instructions, people living in proximity to Gaza were told not to have gatherings over 10 people in open spaces and 50 people in closed spaces. Places of work that have access to shelters were given the okay to keep working, but those that don't were instructed to close, as were education institutions.
The instructions for the west and center of the Negev and Lachish were the same except they could have gatherings of up to 100 people in closed spaces.
The rest of the country was given no special instructions.
Israel Police said in a statement that police alertness was being raised throughout the country. Furthermore, the Border Police was prepared to call in 10 companies of reservists.
Following the IDF announcement Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Galam announced the opening of the city's public shelters. The Beersheba Municipality also announced that it was opening its bomb shelters for local residents. Other shelters were being opened in Rishon Lezion, Ra'anana and Be'er Yaakov.
The Ashdod municipality announced an emergency situation and cancelled any events that were supposed to take place.
The Interior Ministry released a statement banning going to the beaches of Ashkelon, Ashdod, Palmahim and Zikim.
Soroka-University Medical Center announced that it was preparing for any eventuality in cooperation with the Home Front Command and its instructions.
Public bomb shelters have been opened up throughout central and southern Israel, including in major cities like Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Rishon Lezion.
The Home Front Command website crashed on Friday night due to overloading. As nerves are on the rise about an impending rocket attack throughout not just Gaza border communities, but also throughout the rest of southern Israel and perhaps even central Israel, residents have flocked to the website to check what the security instructions are for their cities.
Due to the servers being overloaded with too many users, the website crashed, instead showing an error message. The Command notified that it is aware of the issue and working to fix it.
The IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip, it announced on Twitter on Friday.
The IDF launched Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, striking multiple targets belonging to the group and killed close to a dozen terrorist operatives including the head of the group in the northern part of the enclave. By late Friday night, over 100 rockets had been fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a draft call up order of up to 25,000 soldiers in reserve duty for operational purposes and the IDF began calling up reservists in the Southern Command, Air Defense Units, the Homefront Command and combat troops and officers.
"The goal of this operation is the elimination of a concrete threat against the citizens of Israel and the civilians living adjacent to the Gaza Strip," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.
Dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip were hit, with casualties including the head of the group’s northern command Tayseer al-Jabari.
Jabari replaced Baha abu al-Ata who was killed in an IAF strike in 2019. Jabari, who was also responsible for coordination between the group and Hamas, was killed at 4.16 PM in his apartment in Shuja'iyya. According to the IDF, he commanded over the launching of hundreds of rockets during Operation Guardian of the Walls last year, including anti-tank-guided missile attacks.
The IDF said that it had received a specific warning that Jabari was planning an attack against Israeli targets before the arrest of another Islamic Jihad terror leader - Bassem Saadi - earlier in the week in a raid in the West Bank.
In addition, IAF jets and drones targeted two cells that were on the way to carry out anti-tank missile attacks, killing at least 12 Islamic Jihad operatives. Military bases and buildings used by operatives were also targeted.
IDF warplanes have attacked a site in the Gaza Strip which manufactured materials used in the production of rockets as well as striking many Islamic Jihad sites manufacturing weapons, launching positions and military sites.
The Islamic Jihad said it fired at IDF aircraft. None were reported hit.
A rocket that was sent from Gaza landed in an open area near Sderot that is under construction. There was light damage that was caused and no injuries were reported.
IDF fighter jets attacked another production site used by the Islamic Jihad for the production of rockets as well as the production of mortar bombs. The IDF continues to attack terror sites of the Islamic Jihad throughout the Gaza Strip.
According to reports in Gaza, several civilians were killed including a 5-year-old girl and at least 55 more were injured.
"The enemy has begun a war against our people and against us and we will defend ourselves and our people," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.
The group’s leader Ziad Nahalka, who is based in Damascus, said that "the enemy should expect fighting. Our military wing will stand abreast of all other resistance factions in our struggle against Israeli aggression. This campaign is no holds barred and Tel Aviv will also taste the wrath of the rockets of the resistance."
A senior IDF officer said that the military was targeting Islamic Jihad and was trying to avoid civilian casualties and damage, but that the IDF was ready for the situation to escalate and stressed that Israeli civilians must adhere all instructions from the Home Front Command.
“We couldn't allow Islamic Jihad to carry out an attack, it backfired on them,” he said, adding that “there will be [rocket] barrages, there may also be casualties, all this is clear and this should also be told to the public.”
Following the targeted killings, which were carried out by jets and armed drones, the IDF warned that the group would likely respond with rocket fire toward the Israeli home front. The military has therefore placed Iron Dome batteries in the area of Jerusalem, Beersheba and others in order to intercept any projectile fired by the group.
“No one will be surprised if there are rocket barrages,” the senior officer said. “We are in an operation that won't take several hours, rather it will take time. We have not said our last word, we have more to do.”
The IDF said it hopes Hamas will stay out of the fighting, and that the terror group ruling the Strip is currently sitting on the fence over whether to join in any fighting that may break out.
Earlier on Friday afternoon, it allowed fuel into Gaza to prevent a total shutdown of the sole power plant in the Strip, which already operates on a limited capacity. Without the plant, Gaza would be dependent on external power largely from Israel which provides 120 megawatts daily.
Residents of the Gaza envelope were asked to remain indoors and all large gatherings were canceled. The National Emergency Authority in the Defense Ministry said that it has activated a plan dubbed “civilian safe distance” which allows any regional authority to help residents of the area evacuate their homes to accommodation facilities, should any wish to do so.
The IDF has also declared a “special situation” in the home front up to 80km from the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv, that there could be a risk of rocket fire. Major cities in central and southern Israel opened up their bomb shelters, including Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Rishon Lezion.
Residents of the Gaza envelope were asked to remain close to shelters should there be any rocket fire. The IDF has also declared a “special situation” for the home front up to 80km from the Gaza Strip, including Tel Aviv, that there could be a risk of rocket fire.
“The IDF continues to operate against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization with the aim of restoring security to the civilians in the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.
Earlier in the day Lapid said that Israel 'won't allow terrorist organizations to set the agenda in the Gaza Strip and threaten the citizens of the State of Israel. Anyone who wants to harm Israel must know that we will get to them. Security forces will act against the Islamic Jihad terrorists to remove the threat from the citizens of Israel."
Gantz said that the goal is to protect Israeli communities and citizens. "We will not allow anyone to threaten or harm the citizens of Israel. Whoever tries - will be hurt."
Lapid, alternate PM Naftali Bennett and Gantz held a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv at 6:30.
Earlier in the day, Gantz warned that the threat posed by the group would be dealt with during a visit to the IDF’s Southern Command.
“To our enemies, and specifically to the leadership of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, I would like to emphasize: your time is up. The threat [on this region] will be removed one way or another,” the defense minister said.
During his visit, he held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi, head of the southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni and the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar.
“The situation in which several terrorists (some of which are not even located in this area), hold the Gazan people hostage - will backfire,” Gantz warned.
Israel closed the Erez crossing on Tuesday, blocking 14,000 Gazans who have permits to enter Israel to work.
“Those who harm the ability of 14,000 workers to make a living, who cause produce to sit and spoil at crossing points, and who lead to electricity and food shortages - hurt the people of Gaza first and foremost, and will have to take responsibility [for this suffering],”he said.
Nahalka was in Tehran on Thursday and met with Iran’s President Ibrahim Raisi. Tehran funds and equips the Gaza-based terror group.
Gantz said that security forces are preparing for all scenarios, on all fronts including in the north and the center of the country and that the IDF will continue its operational activity in all sectors as needed.
“We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens, if required,” he said, adding that “the State of Israel and the IDF will continue its operations, knowing the responsibility we bear on our shoulders - to defend the communities and citizens of Israel’s south. And to defend the citizens of the entire State of Israel.”
During his visit to the south, Gantz also met with the heads of regional authorities, several of whom have criticized the restrictions imposed on the area by the IDF.
Stating that the resilience of the residents of the Gaza envelope have shown throughout the years “deserves our appreciation,” Gantz said that the defense establishment’s mission is to ensure that the tension ends and life returns to normal.
“I say to the residents of the area - we stand with you and we will take all the measures required in order to defend you, in a manner that is both decisive and responsible, and that meets the operational considerations set to bring about the desired results,” the defense minister said.
Road restrictions in southern Israel remained in place for the fourth day over concerns of an attack by Islamic Jihad after Israeli security forces arrested Bassem Saadi, a senior leader of the group in the West Bank overnight on Monday.
The IDF closed roads near the Strip on Tuesday and on Wednesday, it called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep civilians out of areas that could be targeted by PIJ. The IDF also suspended leave in some of the combat units and has placed its Iron Dome missile defense batteries on alert for any rocket fire.
Troops in the Southern Command and Gaza Division have been ordered to thwart any hostile activity if identified, such as an Islamic Jihad cell readying to fire rockets, mortars or anti-tank missiles. Armed drones flown by the Israel Air Force have also been prepared to strike armed cells.
The terrorist group has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Israeli vehicles, both civilian and military.