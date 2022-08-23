The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The truth behind airplane lavatories - a flight attendant explains

A veteran flight attendant shared grim insider information about the state of airplane toilets.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 05:09
Passengers board an airplane. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Passengers board an airplane.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A former employee of a well-known airline raised the issue of the condition of on-flight bathroom cabins, urging passengers not to use them.

The steward, who chose to remain anonymous, has over five years of experience in his job and claimed it was the most polluted place on board but also explained why.

This is going to shock you.

Based on his years of experience, the professional shared how often surfaces should be cleaned and why you should never brush your teeth in the sink.

In the disclosure, the former cabin crew member said: "An important part of the aviation industry is 'circulation'. This means that in some cases, proper cleaning of the toilet cabin is not always possible due to delays and priorities. Many times the toilet is not cleaned between flights."

In the same way, the flight attendant added, "the sewage tank located at the bottom of the plane is supposed to be emptied every time after landing. However, when 2022 is an especially busy year and the congestion at airports around the world is breaking records, it may take a few days for it to be completely emptied."

He continued: "If the sewage tank overflows, there is a risk that the pipes may explode and their contents may leak into the front of the plane - something that has already happened in the past!"

He further explained that "even after the meal on the flight, do not brush your teeth in the air cabin. The water on the plane all comes from the same tank and is not filtered at all. If you have to - brush with a bottle of mineral water. However, using your toothbrush in the lavatories can also cause you problems."

"Even after the meal on the flight, do not brush your teeth in the air cabin. The water on the plane all comes from the same tank and is not filtered at all. If you have to - brush with a bottle of mineral water. However, using your toothbrush in the lavatories can also cause you problems."

Former steward

"The toilets on the plane are the size of a closet, and the ventilation inside does not keep bacteria away, but the opposite - every time you enter it, not only are you breathing in the bacteria that others have left behind, but you are also breathing in potential fecal particles that remain in the air," he explained.



