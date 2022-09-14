Bacon-and-entering: Wild boar breaks into woman's home in Haifa, Israel

A wild boar broke into a home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday, with footage of the home invasion being shared online, Israeli media reported.

The pig was depicted climbing through the window, entering inside and throwing things around the room.

No one was injured, but the tenant was incredibly shocked by the cloven-hoofed intruder sowing chaos in her home as it smashed objects and stomped over furniture.

The pig reportedly later concluded its breaking and entering by smashing through an apartment window and leaving.

The tenant however is furious that this happened and said she is asking permission from the Haifa Municipality for fencing.

Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Pigs: A danger to Israeli life

Wild pigs are a serious issue in certain parts of Israel, particularly around Haifa. In Israel's North, boars have occasionally been spotted on the city's outskirts. However, during lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets became cleared and municipality-backed culling efforts were halted. As a result, boar incursions in Haifa became more frequent as they began openly walking through the abandoned city streets.

The animals have begun interacting with locals much more often, which is a significant concern to authorities, since they have caused significant damage, injuries and, in at least one case, helped end a marriage.

These boars are big, around the size of Rottweilers, and travel in packs. They are smart enough to break into gardens and trash cans, and can potentially turn violent.

Dealing with them is difficult, with Haifa residents having formed "pig patrols" to combat the boars. One resident actually created a 3D-printed whistle to deter wild boars.

But why do pigs break into Israeli homes and venture into cities?

According to Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, it stems from the pigs' search of available, man-made food.

Indeed, that seems to be exactly why this Haifa hog broke into this woman's home, according to Israeli media reports.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report