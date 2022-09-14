The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Bacon-and-entering: Wild boar breaks into woman's home in Haifa, Israel

The wild pig broke in through the window and trashed the apartment in the Israeli city of Haifa, not injuring anyone but causing damage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 18:37
A woman stands next to a wild boar roaming in a residential area in Haifa after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
A woman stands next to a wild boar roaming in a residential area in Haifa after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

A wild boar broke into a home in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday, with footage of the home invasion being shared online, Israeli media reported.

The pig was depicted climbing through the window, entering inside and throwing things around the room.

No one was injured, but the tenant was incredibly shocked by the cloven-hoofed intruder sowing chaos in her home as it smashed objects and stomped over furniture.

The pig reportedly later concluded its breaking and entering by smashing through an apartment window and leaving.

The tenant however is furious that this happened and said she is asking permission from the Haifa Municipality for fencing.

Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haifa, northern Israel April 16, 2020. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Pigs: A danger to Israeli life

Wild pigs are a serious issue in certain parts of Israel, particularly around Haifa. In Israel's North, boars have occasionally been spotted on the city's outskirts. However, during lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets became cleared and municipality-backed culling efforts were halted. As a result, boar incursions in Haifa became more frequent as they began openly walking through the abandoned city streets.

The animals have begun interacting with locals much more often, which is a significant concern to authorities, since they have caused significant damage, injuries and, in at least one case, helped end a marriage.

These boars are big, around the size of Rottweilers, and travel in packs. They are smart enough to break into gardens and trash cans, and can potentially turn violent. 

Dealing with them is difficult, with Haifa residents having formed "pig patrols" to combat the boars. One resident actually created a 3D-printed whistle to deter wild boars.

But why do pigs break into Israeli homes and venture into cities?

According to Israel's Nature and Parks Authority, it stems from the pigs' search of available, man-made food.

Indeed, that seems to be exactly why this Haifa hog broke into this woman's home, according to Israeli media reports.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report



Tags Haifa animals Pigs Wild boars
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by