'Phantom of the Opera' is taking its final bow after 35 years

Broadway's longest-running show "The Phantom of the Opera" will take its final bow this coming winter, according to multiple news sources.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical will continue performances through the holidays and the last curtain call will be on February 18. According to the New York Post, there will be a large celebration for its 35th anniversary.

"Phantom" has struggled to recover since its reopening in October 2021 and is losing around $1 million a month, according to multiple media outlets.

Broadway's biggest show

"The Phantom of the Opera" has played 13,733 performances since its opening night on January 26, 1988. Broadway's second-longest-running show, "Chicago" has been running for 25 years with 10,090 performances since its opening night.

"Phantom" first opened on Broadway with the original London cast, Michael Crawford as The Phantom of the Opera himself and Sarah Brightman as Christine. The Broadway performance won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

In 1989, a film adaptation was announced, although, the production didn't start until 2002 and was then released in 2004.

Even though Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" will no longer be the "Music of the Night" on Broadway but it will always be the "Angel of Music" to Broadway lovers across the world.