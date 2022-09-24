The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

John Cena holds world record for most wishes granted with Make-A-Wish

John Cena has been the most requested celebrity within the foundation. He is the first celebrity to have granted over 200 wishes in the foundation's 42-year history.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 10:37
Cast member John Cena (L) and Nikki Bella attend the premiere of "Blockers" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 3, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)
Cast member John Cena (L) and Nikki Bella attend the premiere of "Blockers" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 3, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN)

American actor and WWE champion John Cena has set the new world record for "Most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation" with 650 visits, according to Guinness World Records.

Cena is a 16-time world champion and has become one of the most popular athletes in the world since his start in wrestling in 1999. 

"I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing."

John Cena to Reuters

He became the face of WWE's "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign as he was a crowd favorite. He then granted his first wish in 2002 with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and in 2012, he granted Make-A-Wish's 1,000th wish.

Make-A-Wish Foundation and John Cena

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; John Cena (green shirt) returns to WWE after Roman Reigns (not pictured) and Edge (not pictured) battled for the WWE Universal Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. (credit: JOE CAMPOREALE-USA TODAY SPORTS) Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; John Cena (green shirt) returns to WWE after Roman Reigns (not pictured) and Edge (not pictured) battled for the WWE Universal Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. (credit: JOE CAMPOREALE-USA TODAY SPORTS)

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that grants wishes of children between the ages of 2 and 18, that have been diagnosed with a critical illness. The children get to choose to meet a celebrity, go to an event or even give a gift to someone else.

John Cena has been the most requested celebrity within the foundation. Cena is the first celebrity to have granted over 200 wishes in the foundation's 42-year history.

"If you ever need me for this, I don't care what I'm doing," he told Reuters. "I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing."



Tags children Guinness World Record non-profit illness
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by