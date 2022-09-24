John Cena holds world record for most wishes granted with Make-A-Wish

American actor and WWE champion John Cena has set the new world record for "Most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation" with 650 visits, according to Guinness World Records.

Cena is a 16-time world champion and has become one of the most popular athletes in the world since his start in wrestling in 1999.

"I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing." John Cena to Reuters

He became the face of WWE's "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign as he was a crowd favorite. He then granted his first wish in 2002 with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and in 2012, he granted Make-A-Wish's 1,000th wish.

Make-A-Wish Foundation and John Cena

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; John Cena (green shirt) returns to WWE after Roman Reigns (not pictured) and Edge (not pictured) battled for the WWE Universal Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. (credit: JOE CAMPOREALE-USA TODAY SPORTS)

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that grants wishes of children between the ages of 2 and 18, that have been diagnosed with a critical illness. The children get to choose to meet a celebrity, go to an event or even give a gift to someone else.

John Cena has been the most requested celebrity within the foundation. Cena is the first celebrity to have granted over 200 wishes in the foundation's 42-year history.

"If you ever need me for this, I don't care what I'm doing," he told Reuters. "I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing."