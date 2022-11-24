The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
How smart are you? Can you tell which window is bigger?

Users were challenged to try and determine which of the two displayed windows is bigger.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 17:54
Which window is bigger? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Which window is bigger?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

The following viral riddle can be a bit tricky, but if you're a fan of optical illusions, you might be able to discover the trick and arrive at the answer to the question.

This optical illusion was posted on the TikTok, and the entire image consists of black lines on a gray moment - creating what looks like the interior of a house and two windows.

Users were challenged to try and determine which of the two displayed windows is bigger. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@realgen27 #foryou #opticalillusion #fyp ♬ My House - Flo Rida

Did you find the answer? Even if not, no big deal. Most users claimed that the right window wasthe bigger one, but this answer is wrong. The answer is that the two windows are the same size. There is no difference in the length and width of both.

What makes you think that there is a difference between the size of the windows - is the black lines that create an illusion and give an observer a feeling that they are looking at a 3D image.



