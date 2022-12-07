79-year-old man get beer bottle stuck up his rectum

A 79-year-old man from Venezuala had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a beer bottle from his rectum, the India Times reported last week.

The man claimed that the bottle was shoved up his backside by thieves who were upset that he didn't have any valuables for them to steal.

The man arrived at La Ovallera Hospital in extreme pain, and the bottle was found after a series of x-rays. He then underwent surgery because the bottle was too far up to pull out by hand.

Times Now News reported that it was unclear if the police would open an investigation into the incident.

Other objects stuck up rectums

In a similar and more dangerous incident at the end of November, the Daily Mail reported that bomb squad technicians were called to the emergency unit in the Royal Hospital in Gloucester, England after a man came in with a WWII anti-tank shell lodged in his rectum.

This man claimed he fell awkwardly onto the shell, resulting in it getting stuck up his backside.