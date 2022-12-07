The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

79-year-old man get beer bottle stuck up his rectum

The man claimed that thieves shoved the bottle up his backside because they were upset there weren't any valuables to steal in his home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 20:14
Empty bottle and the glass of beer on wooden table (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Empty bottle and the glass of beer on wooden table
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A 79-year-old man from Venezuala had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a beer bottle from his rectum, the India Times reported last week.

The man claimed that the bottle was shoved up his backside by thieves who were upset that he didn't have any valuables for them to steal.

The man arrived at La Ovallera Hospital in extreme pain, and the bottle was found after a series of x-rays. He then underwent surgery because the bottle was too far up to pull out by hand.

Times Now News reported that it was unclear if the police would open an investigation into the incident.

Other objects stuck up rectums

MARK THE newly obtained calm with a pint of beer and some live music in some of the capital’s best pubs (credit: Wikimedia Commons)MARK THE newly obtained calm with a pint of beer and some live music in some of the capital’s best pubs (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In a similar and more dangerous incident at the end of November, the Daily Mail reported that bomb squad technicians were called to the emergency unit in the Royal Hospital in Gloucester, England after a man came in with a WWII anti-tank shell lodged in his rectum.

This man claimed he fell awkwardly onto the shell, resulting in it getting stuck up his backside.



Tags Venezuela beer Surgery thievery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by