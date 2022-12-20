The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Gal Gadot may play Wonder Woman again despite film cancellation

James Gunn, the new boss of the DC universe, cleared up the rumors that Gadot will lose the role.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 20:31
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
(photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))

There is still hope: Two weeks ago the country was in an uproar when it was announced that the new bosses of the DC cinematic universe, director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, canceled the script for "Wonder Woman 3," whose leading role Gal Gadot was supposed to fill.

No reset for Gadot

Many fans theorized that this was part of a restart for the cinematic universe and meant the end for Gal Gadot in the DC universe. Now, Gunn made things a bit clearer about where things stand with Gadot.

"I'm not sure where you get the idea that we 'reset' Gal from," Gunn wrote on the web in response to claims that Gadot and Henry Cavill, who played Superman, had ended their roles at DC.

Upheaval at DC

As mentioned the DC cinematic universe experienced some upheaval after brutal critiques the last movies received called all future projects of the studios into question. Now it seems that threat is going away. The universe has suffered a lot of problems in the last years, among others the cancellation of the movie Batgirl by HBOmax, which had been worked on for the last 5 years and already cost 90 million dollars.

Gunn and Safran were chosen to lead the cinematic universe in order to steady the ship at DC after the company's president Walter Hamada died in October. They will be responsible for all the cinematic, television and animation content. Now it seems they have taken the first step - canceling "Wonder Woman 3" and firing Henry Cavill as Superman.

Director James Gunn attends a premiere of the film ''Guardians of the galaxy, Vol. 2'' in London April 24, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)Director James Gunn attends a premiere of the film ''Guardians of the galaxy, Vol. 2'' in London April 24, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

If the reports are true, this will be the end of this version of the DC cinematic universe which started with a bang in 2013 with Iron Man by Zack Snyder, who also had control of the other movies in the franchise, similar to Kevin Feige at Marvel. Unlike Feige and Marvel, however, Snyder and DC never had huge success, either at the box office or from critics.

Frequent changes in the management and creative direction were a big part of the repeated failures to close the gap between DC and its competitor Marvel. Only one of the movies in the franchise, Aquaman, even passed the one billion dollar mark at the box office, a huge disappointment for a company with the rights to heroes like Superman, Batman, the Flash, Wonder Woman and others.



