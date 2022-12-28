The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Human hair recycled in Belgium to protect the environment

The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 14:16
Belgian hairdresser at hair salon L'Atelier Chedly Boussigua cuts a customer's hair, which will be collected by the association Dung Dung that transforms hair into tiles used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water, in Brussels, Belgium November 4, 2022. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
Belgian hairdresser at hair salon L'Atelier Chedly Boussigua cuts a customer's hair, which will be collected by the association Dung Dung that transforms hair into tiles used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water, in Brussels, Belgium November 4, 2022.
Coiffeurs across Belgium are sweeping up and bagging hair clipped from their customers, and then handing it over to an NGO that recycles it to protect the environment.

The Hair Recycle project feeds locks and tresses into a machine that turns them into matted squares that can be used to absorb oil and other hydrocarbons polluting the environment or made into bio-composite bags.

Project co-founder Patrick Janssen, explaining that 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs) of hair can absorb 7-8 liters (1.8-2.1 US gallons) of oil and hydrocarbons, said the mats can be placed in drains to soak up pollution in water before it reaches a river.

"Our products are all the more ethical as they are manufactured locally ... they are not imported from the other side of the planet," he told Reuters. "They are made here to deal with local problems."

The merits of human hair

Patrick Janssen, co-founder of the organisation Dung Dung, and Thomas Petry, producer, make a tile from recycled human hair that is used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water, in Waremme, Belgium December 8, 2022. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS) Patrick Janssen, co-founder of the organisation Dung Dung, and Thomas Petry, producer, make a tile from recycled human hair that is used to absorb polluting chemical substances in water, in Waremme, Belgium December 8, 2022. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

The project said on its website that hair has powerful properties: one strand can support up to 10 million times its own weight, and as well as absorbing fat and hydrocarbons, it is water-soluble and highly elastic due to its keratin fibers.

Isabelle Voulkidis, manager of the Helyode salon in Brussels, is one of dozens of hairdressers across the country that pay a small fee to the project to collect their hair cuttings.

"What motivates me, personally, is that I find it a shame hair is nowadays just thrown in the bin when I know that so much could be done with it," she said, as she combed and clipped one of her customer's hair.



