The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Dallas Zoo clouded leopard Nova was missing in zoo for hours

The clouded leopard, an average-sized adult named Nova, seemingly broke out of her habitat's mesh enclosure through an existing tear.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 11:45
The clouded leopard (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
The clouded leopard
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Dallas Zoo fans can rejoice after a clouded leopard that had escaped from its habitat on Friday was found hours later and recovered on zoo property, the zoo announced over social media.

The clouded leopard, an average-sized adult named Nova, seemingly broke out of her habitat's mesh enclosure through an existing tear.

The Dallas Zoo closed its doors for the day and called for a Code Blue as it attempted to track down the missing animal.

It should be noted though, that while Nova is a leopard, she was hardly dangerous.

Clouded leopards are pretty small, being bigger than a house cat but still smaller than most bobcats. The average adult weighs just around 11.3 kilograms (or 25 pounds). They get their name from their cloud-like fur patterns.

Sign at the Dallas Zoo (credit: REUTERS) Sign at the Dallas Zoo (credit: REUTERS)

In other words, at her size, she didn't pose any danger to any humans, and most pets wouldn't be in any more danger from her than they would from any of the other native wildlife in the area.

But either way, the zoo operated under the assumption that she hadn't left the grounds and was just hiding. 

"More likely than not when she's scared she's going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds and hope not to be noticed."

Harrison Edell

"More likely than not when she's scared she's going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds and hope not to be noticed," zoo vice president for animal care and conservation Harrison Edell told reporters on Friday.

What happened to Nova the clouded leopard?

Ultimately, zoo staff managed to locate Nova Friday afternoon after getting a "tip" from an overly vocal nearby squirrel. 

It turns out, the zoo was right in assuming she hadn't left the grounds. In fact, she was only around 91 meters (100 yards) from her habitat

It didn't take too long for zoo staff to safely return her to her habitat. 

A veterinary team later confirmed that Nova was in perfect health with no signs of injury. She spent all of Saturday back in her habitat alongside her sister, Luna, and a crowd of worried zoo-goers came by to wish this formerly lost leopard well.

But a question still remains: How did the clouded leopard escape in the first place?

This is still unclear, but the Dallas Zoo suspects foul play.

On one of their Facebook posts, the zoo noted that there seems to have been a cut in the wire mesh in the habitat – a cut they have determined to have been intentionally made by somebody.

In response, the Dallas Police Department announced they are launching a criminal investigation.



Tags crime police animals texas zoo Cats
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by