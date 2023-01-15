The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Only 2% can solve this: Can you find the empty cups in this picture?

In this photo, dozens of animals are seen at a party with champagne glasses. Some of them are holding empty glasses, though. Can you find them?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 13:56

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2023 14:12
Can you find the empty cups in this photo? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the empty cups in this photo?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

When it comes to optical illusions and visual riddles, web surfers seem to be unbeatable. Viral riddles get shared every day to challenge them, and yet they seem unmatched.

However, in the following photo shared on TikTok, the person sharing the photo challenged viewers to find all three empty glasses between the different animals, most of which seem to be holding full glasses.

The challenge went viral as many a viewer said that they have met their match and are not managing to solve it. What do you think? Can you find it? The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@philipmaiyo♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

So did you manage to find them? Try to give it one more chance with a good, hard look before scrolling down for the answer.

Can you find the empty cups in this photo? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Can you find the empty cups in this photo? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Did you manage to find the empty cups? If not, no worries! We got you covered.

Here's the answer:

Here are the empty cups. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Here are the empty cups. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Which ones did you miss? Comment down below!



