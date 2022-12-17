There are countless styles of puzzles and optical illusions to get lost in. Many will help test your intelligence level while others are simply made for fun, to tease your brain.

Well, that's exactly what you have here. This picture will help you test just how much you really discriminate - whether it's intentional or subconscious.

In this puzzle, you must identify which of the women is carrying the larger amount of water based on what you can see photographed, as well as the information given to you.

Can you spot the difference? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Each woman is carrying two buckets of water on her shoulders, filled with water from the local river nearby.

One has two slightly smaller tin buckets, while the other has larger wooden buckets. Will you be able to find out which person is holding more water?

So, what's the solution?

You might be inclined to assume that the woman in the back is carrying less water than the woman in the front is. However, there is one subtle change between the two. Can you figure out what it is?

There is one small detail that changes the entire picture. Take a look once more and think about it before you scroll and find the solution.

Water droplets falling from the bucket (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Did you find the answer yet? Even if the answer is no, no big deal.

If you noticed the water dripping from one of the buckets of the woman in front, you might have put two and two together: the woman whose buckets are dripping loses water with every drop. So, the woman holding the tin buckets in the back will bring more water!