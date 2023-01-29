The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

This horrifying clip shows what's hiding in our food

A Tiktok user made a terrible discovery hiding in her broccoli - now we are afraid to check our vegetables.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 05:07
Broccoli (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Broccoli
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

You have probably been preached to many times by people who claim that you should soak, boil and wash the vegetables and fruits you buy.

But you have never seen this clip, which has racked up a whopping 38,3 million views. It managed to disturb some of the viewers and to be fair, us as well.

When TikTok user TovaNN was shopping at the supermarket, the last thing she expected to find in her bags was piles of bugs - but that's exactly what happened.

Broccoli horrors

The young woman, who posts under the name @tovanordquist, posted a video showing the horrors found in the broccoli she bought.

In the footage, she is seen with her hand on her forehead as she looks shocked at the vegetables on the plate.

Broccoli (credit: PIXAHIVE) Broccoli (credit: PIXAHIVE)

At first glance, you see completely ordinary broccoli florets, but as the camera gets closer, what appears to be a nest of bugs living on her plate comes into view.

She documented what appeared to be at least ten bugs (if not more) inside the broccoli floret - prompting surfers to check their vegetables as well now that they too were horrified by the discovery.

One wrote to her: "I relaxed on the couch for a few minutes just before I got up to prepare dinner in which I planned to include broccoli. Thank you for preventing this from me."

Shani responded: "There are no insects in donuts, just saying." A third joked: "This has never happened with pizza," while another added: "I wonder how many of these I've eaten in my life, God."

There were also some who recommended buying "frozen vegetables next time" instead of fresh ones that would force you to bother boiling them to get rid of all the bugs.

There were also others who wrote that they avoid any vegetable that consists of "florets" because even after thorough cleaning, boiling, etc., "you don't know what is hidden inside."



Tags internet health TikTok Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by