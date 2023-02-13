The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Find out if you like to take risks or tend to be cautious

This viral video can help you find out more about your personality - are you a risk taker or more of a cautious type?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 02:36
Optical illusion by Akiyoshi Kitaoka (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)

TikTok star Charles Meriot, who has more than 40 million likes, recently shared an optical illusion that managed to intrigue netizens.

He said that there are two sides to the picture, and what you see first - says a lot about you.

There are many types of optical illusions, some are tricking the mind and others reveal hidden aspects of your personality.

The next drawing can reveal the type of person you are, but it all depends on what you first see in the picture.

What do you see first?

In the golden illustration, you can see a stream of water pouring into the sunlit sea and a man surfing among the waves.

But if you look carefully - you will find that the sea looks like a fallen leaf. This illusion was shared by viral TikTok star @charlesmeriot, who shares many optical illusions with his millions of followers.

@charlesmeriot What did you see first #Illusions #IllusionChallenge #CharlesMeriot ♬ Rhythm thief but cursed

His page has so far gained 47 million likes from many surfers around the web. So what did you see first?

According to the author of the content, the meanings are different, so you should look again. He said: "If you first saw the surfer in the sea, this indicates that you are a bold person. You are not afraid to take risks and dive into the deep waters."

"If you first noticed the golden leaf, it means that you are careful and have a tendency to care for your friends and family who play an important role in your life."

Charles Meriot

Is it a leaf or a surfer riding the wave? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Is it a leaf or a surfer riding the wave? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

So what did you see first?



