Optical illusion: Can you find all of the rabbits hidden in the tree?

An entertaining puzzle was recently posted on social media and challenged viewers to find the hidden character hiding in it. Will you be able to figure it out? Test yourself.

In the painting, you will see a single old tree in the fall with the sky in the background. The creator of the video challenged viewers: "Can you find out how many rabbits are hiding in this picture within 10 seconds?"

The answer is at the bottom of the article.

So far, the puzzle has received mixed reactions from viewers trying to find the animals. Some wrote that there were two, while others complained that they couldn't find more than one.

The answers to the puzzle (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

What is the answer to the riddle?

"I think there are three," wrote one viewer. Another commented: "I found two and it seems that there are more characters but I can't identify them."

Take one more look before you scroll to reveal the answer.

Did you find the rabbits? Even if not, no big deal. There are a total of three rabbits among the tree branches.