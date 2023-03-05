Industrious Israeli uses judicial reform protests to find a date

Despite the myriad of matchmaking methods available to singles these days, some people do not manage to find a date.

One Israeli decided that, since there are huge protests taking place in the streets of Tel Aviv, where all the available women hang out, he would try his luck with an old-school method.

Sha'uli, 34, from Tel Aviv went out on Wednesday to the protests in Tel Aviv with a sign that simply said "single" and had his phone number written below. Reporters from Walla! decided to help him out and ask him a few questions about himself.

Who is Sha'uli?

Sha'uli is an analyst at a hi-tech company called Appsflyer. He listens to dark techno and doesn't use the popular music streaming app Spotify.

Israelis block a road and clash with police as they protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, March 1, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"I wanted to make people smile," he explained when asked about his motives. "And, along the way, if I find a relationship, that's a bonus."

Here are some other facts about Sha'uli: