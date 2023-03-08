Woman who stabbed ex-boyfriend 19 times claims she was dreaming

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend 19 times during what she claimed she was "dreaming."

According to the criminal complaint, on February 18 police were called to the home of Morgan Lund, 21, who has a history of abuse, after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend, who was staying there.

Lund allegedly told police she attacked her ex, who was asleep on the couch because she “thought she saw something, a dark, non-human figure." According to court documents, Lund has been experiencing hallucinations for months.

Lund and the unidentified ex recently broke up after a three-year relationship and share a child.

The criminal complaint

The complaint states: “She had a muddled memory of something that might have been a dream, or her imagination, but she thought (the victim) was yelling at their daughter. She remembers then being in the living room area and seeing this dark, scary figure on top of (the victim), attacking him. She went over to the couch area and picked up a pair of scissors laying there and began 'trying to kill' the dark ominous figure attacking (the victim).

It was not until (the victim) was screaming at her and fighting back that she realized the figure was not there and she was, in fact, injuring (the victim). She says that as soon as she realized what was happening she put down the scissors and tried to render first aid to (the victim)."

The victim reportedly faced multiple stab wounds on his back and front side. He claimed Lund has been abusive throughout the relationship. Police recovered the scissors which may have been used in the attack.

Lund pleaded not guilty. A psychiatric evaluation was ordered and she is being held on a $250,000 bond. The next court hearing is set for April 13.