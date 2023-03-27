The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
'If judicial reforms don't pass, we will fill the country with s**t' - Likud activist

At the time in which Nissimpur spoke, the country was reaching the peak of anti-judicial reform protests, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis attending protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and on junctions and bridges throughout the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 10:58
Israeli protesters are seen blocking the Ayalon North highway in a demonstration against judicial reform, on March 26, 2023. (photo credit: Jeremy Portnoy/Via Maariv)
Israeli protesters are seen blocking the Ayalon North highway in a demonstration against judicial reform, on March 26, 2023.
(photo credit: Jeremy Portnoy/Via Maariv)

The country's pipes will be blocked if the coalition does not pass the judicial reforms, according to Moshe Nissimpur, a Likud activist who presents himself as the chairman of the Plumbers and Sewer Constructors' Union and who shared a scathing video against the anti-judicial reform demonstrators this month.

"In contrast to the protestors, 90% of which don't even know what the reforms are but rather just say 'anyone but Bibi,' I am not a Bibi supporter, I want justice," Nissimpur said later the 103FM after his video went viral. 

"Whether the hi-tech guy or the tycoon has a gold toilet, if either of them has a blockage and their toilet is filled with s**t... we can cause 10 times as much damage (than the anti-judicial reform protests). The country will be flooded with s**t," he said.

"Whether the hi-tech guy or the tycoon has a gold toilet, if either of them has a blockage and their toilet is filled with s**t... we can cause 10 times as much damage (than the anti-judicial reform protests). The country will be flooded with s**t."

Moshe Nissimpur

Judicial reform crisis

At the time in which Nissimpur spoke, the country was reaching the peak of anti-judicial reform protests, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis attending protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and on junctions and bridges throughout the country.

Since then, the opposition to judicial reforms has grown further, with protests and strikes taking place all across Israeli society.

Thousands march in protest of the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, March 23, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Thousands march in protest of the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, March 23, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Jerusalem Post was unable to confirm at this time whether the Plumbers and Sewer Constructors' Union exists.



Tags Likud protests israeli politics Judicial Reform
