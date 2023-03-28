The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Dutch seismologist who 'predicted' Turkey earthquake foresees more quakes

In a tweet on Monday, he predicted "stronger seismic activity in the coming days," with a link to a YouTube video.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 14:24
A view shows semi collapsed buildings in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 15, 2023. (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
A view shows semi collapsed buildings in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 15, 2023.
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets, who works for the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) in the Netherlands and "predicted" the earthquake in Turkey on February 3, has continued to make predictions about Earth's seismic activity using planetary alignment. 

In a tweet on Monday, he predicted "stronger seismic activity in the coming days," with a link to a YouTube video. He also attached a picture of the solar system, indicating that the alignment of different planets would impact Earth's seismic activity. 

Twitter added a fact-checking box below the tweet which explained that "earthquake prediction from planetary geometry has been disproven." There were also several links from various governmental and private institutions with information disproving Hoogerbeets' theory. 

Regardless, internet users wanted to know exactly where the Dutch seismologist thought the earthquake would strike. Unfortunately, Hoogerbeets provided no clear answer. 

A woman walks past street art on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Syria February 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI) A woman walks past street art on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Syria February 22, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

Many do not believe in the veracity of Hoogerbeets' claims, echoing the Twitter fact-checkers saying that planetary movements and tectonic plates are not connected. 

Still, his warnings caused significant alarm as he had very accurately predicted the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in early February. 

Hoogerbeets' predictions of the Turkey earthquake 

On February 3, the Dutch researcher wrote on Twitter: "Sooner or later there will be a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)."

After Hoogerbeets' prediction went viral, he reacted to the earthquake and said: "As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 February."

After multiple aftershocks in the days after the earthquake were felt throughout the larger region, Hoogerbeets gave his explanation for the aftershocks: "The large earthquakes in Central Turkey have caused a significant change in stress distribution throughout the region, with seismic activity down to Palestine as a result. Clearly, the region is resettling."



