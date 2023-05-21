The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Mysterious dog uncovered in scan of Picasso's painting

The dog, covered by a brown mark, was found to be a Cavalier King Charles spaniel wearing a red bow.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2023 03:36

Updated: MAY 21, 2023 03:37
Art conservation expert William Shank shows a reproduction of a work found hidden beneath Pablo Picasso's "Rue de Montmartre" painting, obtained by using X-ray technology and digital enhancement, during its unveiling at Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum September 13, 2004. The hidden scene under "Rue de Mo (photo credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS)
Art conservation expert William Shank shows a reproduction of a work found hidden beneath Pablo Picasso's "Rue de Montmartre" painting, obtained by using X-ray technology and digital enhancement, during its unveiling at Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum September 13, 2004. The hidden scene under "Rue de Mo
(photo credit: VINCENT WEST / REUTERS)

In Picasso’s painting Le Moulin de la Galette from the year 1900, a brown paint stroke can be seen partially covering a chair. The marking, previously thought to have been a coat, has just been uncovered to be something else entirely. 

Picasso was only 19-years-old when he painted the piece now valued at $78.1 million dollars, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Under close inspection, the outline of a head and ears can be seen, a dog that the artist had decided to cover.

“If you look closely, you can see that there’s this lingering ghost of the dog,” Julie Barten, senior paintings conservator at the Guggenheim Museum told global news outlet Reuters.

“There’s red paint showing through. In areas, if you look really closely, you can see the eyes here and the ears here. And you can see that, in concealing it, he actually left the contour of the top of the head still visible.”

How was the dog revealed?

Imaging was done ahead of the Young Picasso in Paris exhibition in Guggenheim. These scans have allowed greater insight into what the dog might have looked like before it was covered up.

“Scanning X-ray fluorescence maps the distribution of elements contained in the painting, including inorganic pigments,” Barten said in an interview with Hyperallergic.  “The image of the dog is a false-color visualization that was generated by mapping the distribution of the pigments vermillion red, zinc white and iron-containing ochres.”

Who was the mystery dog?

The scans revealed the pooch to be a Cavalier King Charles spaniel wearing a red bow around its neck.

“It was interesting to me that he hastily painted over this dog, which would have been a rather compelling aspect of the composition,” Barten said in an interview with CNN. 

Why was the dog removed from the painting?

Picasso regularly made changes and corrections to his works. In The Soup, from 1902, the artist had corrected a woman facing away from the viewer. In The Crouching Beggar, also from 1902, the artist concealed a disc shape under a landscape.

“We see, more and more, that this was part of Picasso’s working process,” Barten told CNN. “As he developed a composition, he would paint out certain elements, or transform them into new compositional details. And, very often, he would leave aspects of the underlying original compositions still evident to a viewer who was looking very closely.”

“It completely changes how one would have encountered this picture,” Barten is cited as saying by The Guardian. “You would have seen this really quite adorable dog in the foreground, looking almost directly at the visitor with this wonderful red bow. One can only speculate why Picasso would have concealed this. But certainly now my eye is drawn to all these wonderful figures in the composition.”

Some dog lovers might have preferred the painting with a furry friend, however historian Tom Williams does not agree. “It’s hard to imagine this particular painting with a dog in the foreground,” he told The New York Times. “I’m not sure a dog, and particularly a lap dog, makes sense in the dark, uneasy and erotically charged atmosphere that Picasso conjured up so brilliantly in this picture.”



Tags culture arts artist dogs art
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by