In a world where hotel guests are constantly seeking unique experiences, the demand for unconventional room service requests is on the rise. Hotel.com's first-ever Room Service Report, released on Tuesday, sheds light on some of the eccentric accommodations that have left staff members scratching their heads.

From "diet" water to melted ice cream, blowfish and personalized fish dishes, the survey of nearly 500 hotels around the world conducted in April highlighted the unusual nature of some guest demands.

Notable requests included an egg-free shakshuka, a no-egg-white omelet, cockle popcorn, a rice bowl for a dog and even bison.

Interestingly, the report revealed that 45% of participating hotels in the United States experienced a recent surge in room service requests. As guests increasingly look for bespoke experiences, hotel staff members find themselves adapting to these extraordinary demands.

What were the top 10 most unusual requests?

According to the Hotels.com survey, these are the top 10 most unusual room service requests that hotels have gotten from some of the guests staying there.

1. Diet water

2. Melted ice cream

3. Blowfish

4. Boiled bottled water. This is reportedly distinct in nature from "diet water."

5. A cooked fish, but not any cooked fish - some guests have brought their own fish that they wanted the kitchen to cook for them.

6. Cockle popcorn. A cockle is a type of edible burrowing mollusk that has a strong ribbed shell.

7. No-egg-white omelet

8. Rice bowl for a dog

9. Bison

10. "Eggless eggs in hell," which was reportedly meant to be egg-free shakshuka.