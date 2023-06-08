The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Diet water and eggless shakshuka? Top 10 strangest hotel room service requests

Hotel.com's first-ever Room Service Report surveyed nearly 500 hotels from around the world and highlighted the unusual nature of some guest demands.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 09:19
Room service (photo credit: FLICKR)
Room service
(photo credit: FLICKR)

In a world where hotel guests are constantly seeking unique experiences, the demand for unconventional room service requests is on the rise. Hotel.com's first-ever Room Service Report, released on Tuesday, sheds light on some of the eccentric accommodations that have left staff members scratching their heads.

From "diet" water to melted ice cream, blowfish and personalized fish dishes, the survey of nearly 500 hotels around the world conducted in April highlighted the unusual nature of some guest demands. 

Notable requests included an egg-free shakshuka, a no-egg-white omelet, cockle popcorn, a rice bowl for a dog and even bison.

Interestingly, the report revealed that 45% of participating hotels in the United States experienced a recent surge in room service requests. As guests increasingly look for bespoke experiences, hotel staff members find themselves adapting to these extraordinary demands.

What were the top 10 most unusual requests?

According to the Hotels.com survey, these are the top 10 most unusual room service requests that hotels have gotten from some of the guests staying there.

Room service tray (credit: PXFUEL) Room service tray (credit: PXFUEL)

1. Diet water

2. Melted ice cream

3. Blowfish

4. Boiled bottled water. This is reportedly distinct in nature from "diet water."

5. A cooked fish, but not any cooked fish - some guests have brought their own fish that they wanted the kitchen to cook for them.

6. Cockle popcorn. A cockle is a type of edible burrowing mollusk that has a strong ribbed shell.

7. No-egg-white omelet

8. Rice bowl for a dog

9. Bison

10. "Eggless eggs in hell," which was reportedly meant to be egg-free shakshuka.



Tags food hotel hamburger Ice cream eggs popcorn
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by