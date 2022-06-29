The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Does an egg a day keep the doctor away?

New research supports the connection between eating one egg per day and a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 20:26
Illustrative image of eggs. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of eggs.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Studies are showing more and more that eggs are good for you. Here is everything you need to know. 

Scientists are now saying that eating up to one egg a day can increase the number of healthy metabolites in the blood which flow to the heart and reduces cardiovascular disease risk.

What's in eggs?

Eggs are a good source of quality protein, vitamins and minerals, and contain a lot of cholesterol which is related to cardiovascular disease. Yet current research shows eating them provides heart benefits.

Scientists have been debating for decades if eggs help or harm health. 

Illustrative image of shakshuka. (credit: PXHERE) Illustrative image of shakshuka. (credit: PXHERE)

The study

In 2018, a study that included about 500,000 adults in China showed that daily consumption of eggs (approximately one) causes a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. 

In total, the team noted 14 more metabolites associated with heart disease. Generally, people who ate fewer eggs had lower levels of beneficial metabolites and higher levels of harmful metabolites in the blood.

Researchers added: "Further studies are required to validate the causal roles that fat metabolites play in the link between eating eggs  and the risk of cardiovascular disease."

Further studies are required to validate the causal roles that fat metabolites play in the link between eating eggs  and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers


