Five mistakes Israelis make on 'all-inclusive' holidays

Holidays booked from "all-inclusive" vacation websites aren't a new thing, but apparently, Israelis made it even better. For a fixed price, they are the pinnacle of indulgence. A deal that isn't cheap but pays off, a deal that will keep you calm regarding all the expenses of your trip.

But even people who think they are experts in these holidays can still go wrong. The tourism website Smarter Travel presents five common mistakes.

Mistake 1 - being convinced that everything really is 'included'

The words "all-inclusive" really sound too good to be true sometimes - so don't let them fool you. The best thing you can do, already while planning the trip, is to assume that not everything is included. You will find that sometimes you will have to pay extra, for example, for local sightseeing trips, or for some spa activities, for food or restaurant upgrades, and of course for room service and alcohol.

Even if the travel website covers all of these, you will discover that sometimes you have to pay for expenses connected to the flight, to your luggage, transfers to the airport and more. So you should carefully read all the conditions in the fine print of your deal. It's also a good idea to compare different sites because some offer more than others.

Mistake 2 - choosing the wrong place

To be fair, "wrong" can be subjective, one family's heaven can be another family's hell. So you should make sure in advance that the destination you are traveling to fits the needs and wishes of all family members. Look at the reviews and comments, check who usually goes to the destination, and if they emphasize certain topics over others. There are places that are more luxurious and others that cater to a more country, relaxed atmosphere. Not everyone likes the same kinds of holidays.

As for locations, it depends if you prefer to stay in remote areas or like to be close to city centers. In short, do your homework to coordinate expectations.

Mistake 3 - not taking advantage of all that's offered

Normally an all-inclusive deals offers a range of activities and services, that would cost a lot more on a regular trip. For example, they offer the use of a golf course, a gym or a unique tour, which is the exact reason these deals are more expensive.

So you should research what exactly is being offered, instead of arriving at the location and expecting everything good to come to you. An all-inclusive holiday can be a real waste of money if you don't take advantage of all (or most) of what is offered to you.

Mistake 4 - not controlling yourself

On the other hand, there are places where it really isn't recommended to take advantage of everything that's offered. We are of course talking about food and drink. It is well known that these kinds of places offer a never-ending buffet with an incredible range of food and drinks, making it hard to control oneself.

But although pampering yourself while on holiday is a good idea, in this case, you should not binge in order to not harm your health. Our tip: Try to limit yourself to food that is new to you to enhance your experience. It is also very much not recommended to mix different types of alcohol, to avoid waking up the next morning with a hangover. Did you start with beer? Stay with it. The wine can wait until the next evening.

Mistake 5 - not exploring outside of the hotel

Why should you leave a place with endless activities, food and drink? After all, there are even people to make sure that it will always be tasty and interesting for you. But despite the temptation, it's highly recommended to spend some time walking around, experience hiking trails in nature, go to a cute local restaurant and have fresh, original and unforgettable experiences. After all, this is why we travel the world at all.