The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

How discriminatory are you? Find the number 1 in this picture

Follow the instructions, and see if you can see the hidden number

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 05:54
Where is the number 1 in this picture? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
Where is the number 1 in this picture?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The following optical illusion is based on a drawing of a fish in black and white, with lots of single numbers around it. Most surfers had a particularly hard time finding the number 1, while there were also some who were unable to distinguish it at all. Will you find the number?

Will it take you more than 10 seconds to figure out the solution?

The puzzle can be difficult and confusing as you have to look carefully at all the characters that appear in the picture to find the unusual number. The average time to find the number 1 is 10 seconds. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

@sarrpercy #BRAINTEST #BRAINTEASER ♬ Aglow (Intro) - Slowed Down Version - Karamel Kel

The video shared on the social network received thousands of comments, and many surfers wrote where the one-digit number was, but many responded that they could not find it and that they had to be exposed to what the commenters wrote.

The answer is in front of you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) The answer is in front of you (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Did you find the number? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is before you.



Tags optical illusion puzzle TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by