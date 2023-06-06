Can you solve this puzzle? You can only move one piece

The riddle in front of you is intended for people with a particularly high level of concentration. The picture shows an incorrect exercise. You must correct the mistake by moving only one match. Are you going to be able to solve it?

A new challenge was recently posted on TikTok and has taken the web by storm. The idea is simple: you have to solve the exercise correctly, but you can only move one match to reach the solution. Here is a wrong exercise : 5+5+5+4=28 consisting of 39 matches in total.

You have to drag one of them to change one of the digits and get to the right point. The answer is at the bottom of the article.

Did you succeed? The answer is in front of you.

Well, all you have to do to get to the correct exercise is to move the balanced middle match in the number 8 (28), and place the center of balanced in the lower left of the number 5 - which will make the number 6. Then, you will get the correct exercise: 5+5+6+4=20.

Sharp skills needed

Move the middle match in the number 8. (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)