The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Florida bear terrifies bathers after joining them for a swim

A black bear spooked Florida beachgoers after being spotted swimming in the shallow water, but state wildlife experts say it's not an unusual occurrence.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 16:57

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 17:24
An American Black Bear swims in the water (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An American Black Bear swims in the water
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Bathers in Destin, Florida, were left shocked when they spotted a black bear swimming in the shallows last Sunday. However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement that this is not an unusual sighting and that at this time of year, young bears like the one in Destin may leave their mother's home to explore "unexpected areas" in search of a new home or food.

"All of a sudden we heard a person yelling 'Caution, bear!' You would expect to hear 'Caution, shark' or 'Caution, dolphin' but not a bear!" recounted Jennifer Majors Smith, who was on the beach in Florida and shared the disturbing videos of a black bear swimming in the shallow water alongside frightened bathers via her Facebook page.

"While it is unusual to see a bear swimming in the shallow water, it is not unusual to hear of black bears swimming in the bay, on their way to the islands in search of food," the FWC said of the incident.

"Generally, these bears will stay away from humans. If you see a bear, let it have plenty of room. Don't try to get close to it and never feed it."

Capt. Chris Kirby said bears have been spotted swimming in the bay in the past and that it's a common sight around Destin, especially near Eglin Air Force Base. "I've seen two swimming in the bay," Kirby said, "and that's been going on for over 30 years. They're not that rare. It seems a little strange, but that's about it."

There are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida, state officials estimate. The black bear population has grown and caused safety concerns at Eglin Air Force Base, according to an August 2020 press release from military officials. At the time, there were bear sightings on and around the active flight line and runways, leading to concern among base soldiers, the release said.

Residents are urged to secure food that might attract bears, the FWC said in its announcement: "If a bear can't find food, it will move on."

After reaching the shallow water among vacationers, the cub eventually retreated from the scene and escaped. An eyewitness who observed the beach-loving bear told Al.com that the vacationers were left confused and scared: "We were all shocked and amazed to see what we saw. We were all happy to see him get out of the water and leave the place safely."

It is important to know that despite their cuteness - bears are dangerous prey animals - especially if they feel threatened or hungry and try to devour you. Black bears have impressive paws, strong jaws and the teeth of a predatory animal - you don't want to be the target of a bear attack. Although black bears are omnivorous and not aggressive by nature, they will act defensively if they feel threatened.

However, the 750,000 black bears that live in North America kill an average of one person a year, with most of their attacks being defensive reactions against a person being too close, which is an easy situation to avoid it.



Tags beach swimming Florida wildlife
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by