The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Excessive gaming dented this man's skull

A gamer was horrified after he shaved his head during a live broadcast and discovered that a dent had formed in his skull - exactly in the area where the headset arch is located.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 02:25
Human skull lateral view illustrative (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Human skull lateral view illustrative
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The gaming-enthusiast Cortus was shocked to discover a dent on the top of his head, that was caused by constant use of headphones.

After he published his case, a lot of other young people sympathized with him and shaved their heads to determine if they were also suffering from this phenomenon.

According to Cortus, he used the headphones for about 14 hours straight and what happened to him is similar to the signs left by glasses on the nose, after wearing and then removing them after some hours.

To alleviate the unpleasant phenomenon, users of the audio tools can press or massage the area when the dent is detected.

How to treat the head dent

A hot shower can also help the skin to return to the way it was. Cortus's clip gathered over 42 million views on social media Twitter, in addition to thousands of comments, some of which claimed that he should urgently switch from using headphones that fasten over the head, to wireless headphones.

It is worth noting that these pictures reflect the expectations of experts, regarding possible influences on gaming addicts in 20 years, which include red eyes and hand pains.

In addition, the concerning simulation named "Michael" presents how the body of gamers who play over years will look in the future.

"Michael is a visual model of what a gamer will look like in the future," said the spokesperson for OnlineCasino.ca - the Canadian site that conducted the study, to the "Daily Mail."

He added: "We predict how computer game enthusiasts will be adversely affected in the next 20 years if they don't change their lifestyle habits as a result of sitting in a chair and spending a long time in front of the computer screen." 



Tags health video games Skulls Games
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by