Excessive gaming dented this man's skull

The gaming-enthusiast Cortus was shocked to discover a dent on the top of his head, that was caused by constant use of headphones.

After he published his case, a lot of other young people sympathized with him and shaved their heads to determine if they were also suffering from this phenomenon.

According to Cortus, he used the headphones for about 14 hours straight and what happened to him is similar to the signs left by glasses on the nose, after wearing and then removing them after some hours.

To alleviate the unpleasant phenomenon, users of the audio tools can press or massage the area when the dent is detected.

How to treat the head dent

A hot shower can also help the skin to return to the way it was. Cortus's clip gathered over 42 million views on social media Twitter, in addition to thousands of comments, some of which claimed that he should urgently switch from using headphones that fasten over the head, to wireless headphones.

It is worth noting that these pictures reflect the expectations of experts, regarding possible influences on gaming addicts in 20 years, which include red eyes and hand pains.

In addition, the concerning simulation named "Michael" presents how the body of gamers who play over years will look in the future.

"Michael is a visual model of what a gamer will look like in the future," said the spokesperson for OnlineCasino.ca - the Canadian site that conducted the study, to the "Daily Mail."

He added: "We predict how computer game enthusiasts will be adversely affected in the next 20 years if they don't change their lifestyle habits as a result of sitting in a chair and spending a long time in front of the computer screen."