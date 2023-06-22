The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Groom sentenced to death for murdering bride shortly after wedding

The husband's chilling account of the event detailed how he used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab his wife.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 14:01
A man under arrest (illustrative)
An Egyptian groom has been found guilty of brutally murdering his bride just hours after their wedding and will be sentenced to death, just months after the incident occurred.

The shocking incident took place in Tanta, Egypt, and the court recently reached a decision regarding the perpetrator's fate.

At the time of the event, security forces arrived at the scene, arresting the husband who confessed to the crime. According to his confession, the motive behind the murder stemmed from the victim's refusal to engage in sexual relations with him. The court sentenced the husband to death by hanging.

Approximately two months after the crime took place, the criminal court in Tanta, Egypt, delivered its verdict, condemning a man to the death penalty for stabbing his wife. The incident occurred mere hours after their wedding ceremony when the victim rejected her husband's request to consummate their marriage. Seeking revenge, the husband resorted to extreme violence.

The husband's chilling account of the event detailed how he used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab his wife until she succumbed to her wounds.

A sentence in Arabic reads, ''To all Egyptian women, be strong together against violence'', with other messages of support, on a board during the first Egyptian womens' race, to raise awareness about violence against women, in Cairo, Egypt, November 30, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH) A sentence in Arabic reads, ''To all Egyptian women, be strong together against violence'', with other messages of support, on a board during the first Egyptian womens' race, to raise awareness about violence against women, in Cairo, Egypt, November 30, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

The court's decision to sentence the husband to death was reached after careful consideration of various factors, including the opinion of a "mufti," an Islamic leader. 

Subsequent investigations by the prosecution led to the accused being referred to a criminal trial for a thorough legal evaluation. The public prosecution extended the accused's detention after his initial arrest to ensure a comprehensive investigation. Additionally, the forensic report confirmed that the victim's cause of death was multiple stab wounds, solidifying the judge's decision to impose the death penalty upon Muhammad, the perpetrator.

Seeking Justice and Closure

The court's verdict serves as a stern message against such acts of violence and sends a clear signal that justice will prevail. The tragic loss of the young bride has left a lasting impact on her family and the community. It is a stark reminder of the importance of promoting a culture of respect, consent, and equality within relationships.

As society grapples with the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident, efforts must be redoubled to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors.



Tags Egypt weddings murder honour killing honor killing
