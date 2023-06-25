The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
This woman commutes 1,000 miles to work due to high rent prices

Giuseppe Giuliano, unable to afford rent in Milan, commutes daily from Naples in order to get to work.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 12:18
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Are you tired of commuting to work or struggling to afford high rent prices? Giuseppe Giuliano, a 29-year-old woman from Naples, Italy, faces an extraordinary daily commute of 1,600 kilometers to Milan, where she works as a school maintenance worker.

The reason behind Giuliano's extreme commute is her inability to afford the exorbitant rent prices in the city and her story sheds light on the challenges faced by many individuals grappling with the high cost of living.

The daily routine 

Giuseppe Giuliano's daily routine is both awe-inspiring and exhausting.

Rising before dawn, she embarks on a five-and-a-half-hour journey aboard a high-speed train from Naples to Milan. Despite the physical and mental toll, Giuliano perseveres, driven by the need to support herself.

With her job at Buccioni High School and a modest monthly salary of 1,021 euros, she wouldn't be able to keep up with expenses she would incur by moving to Milan, and the impossibility of finding affordable accommodation in the city forces her to undertake this grueling daily commute.

An emblem of the cost-of-living crisis

Giuliano's plight resonates deeply with Italians and highlights the widespread cost-of-living crisis in the country, and her story exposes the stark reality that many workers face when confronted with soaring rent prices. The Open news site points out that Giuliano's situation potentially infringes upon the Italian constitution, which guarantees workers a salary that enables a "free and dignified existence."

Amidst Giuliano's inspiring story, some newspapers have raised doubts and questioned her choices. They suggest that she could have sought cheaper accommodations outside the city center, allowing her to save on monthly expenses. Additionally, there is skepticism surrounding the affordability of her daily commute from Naples to Milan.

Although doubts persist, one of Giuliano's colleagues supports her claims and confirms the school's efforts to assist her in finding nearby accommodation. And, despite the controversy, Giuliano remains a symbol of the struggles faced by workers grappling with high rent prices and the pursuit of financial stability.

Giuseppe's story serves as a reminder that the cost-of-living crisis affects individuals from all walks of life, urging society to find viable solutions to ensure a more equitable and sustainable future.



Tags finance italy economy public transportation
