You should reconsider your choice of footwear next time you fly

When it comes to selecting the perfect attire for air travel, many opt for sports shoes due to their perceived comfort and practicality. However, according to footwear specialist Lisa Kay, this may not be the best choice.

In this article, we explore her expert insights on why sports shoes can cause inconvenience and potential health risks at airports. Discover the recommended alternatives for a smoother journey.

The drawbacks of sports shoes at airports

Wearing sports shoes may seem like a comfortable and practical choice for airport travel, but Lisa Kay points out several significant drawbacks. The need to remove sports shoes at security checkpoints and then put them back on can be time-consuming for travelers and disrupt the flow of the security process.

Additionally, the process of tying and untying shoelaces further adds to the delay, inconveniencing both the wearer and fellow passengers.

Passengers at the arrival hall in the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on February 1, 2023. (credit: ARIE LEIB ABRAMS/FLASH 90)

Health risks and hygiene concerns

Kay highlights an often-overlooked aspect of wearing sports shoes at airports—the potential health risks. Placing personal belongings in the designated airport area to tie shoelaces can expose travelers to a bacterial breeding ground, increasing the risk of health problems. To mitigate these concerns, it's important to consider alternative footwear options that promote both convenience and hygiene.

The ideal footwear for airport travel

Rather than opting for sports shoes, Kay recommends two alternative options that simplify the airport process. Backless shoes and sports shoes with zippers are her top choices. These lightweight and easily removable shoes enable a hassle-free experience during security checks.

By eliminating the need for shoelace manipulation, travelers can navigate airport procedures swiftly, avoiding unnecessary delays and discomfort.

Next time you prepare for a trip, reconsider your choice of footwear for the airport. While sports shoes may appear appealing, they can prove inconvenient and pose potential health risks.

Expert advice from footwear specialist Lisa Kay suggests opting for backless shoes or sports shoes with zippers to streamline the security process and enhance overall comfort. By choosing the right footwear, you can ensure a smoother and more enjoyable journey from start to finish.