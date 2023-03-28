The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Three life-changing travel tips from TikTok

TikTok user Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant, is offering some top tips on how to avoid embarrassing baggage faux pas.

By WALLA! TOURISM
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 09:06
Airplane cabin interior. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Airplane cabin interior.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

It is very easy to get stressed on airplanes, especially when there are people around you already showing signs of nervousness and impatience.

One common source of stress is attempting to squeeze luggage into an overfilled overhead baggage compartment. Often, people will simply get frustrated and give up, and their carry-on will have to be stored very far away from their seat or transferred to the storage area underneath the plane. 

Luckily, TikTok user Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant, is offering some top tips on how to avoid this situation. 

Luggage tips from a flying pro

Firstly, she says, do not overpack carry-on luggage. It can be tempting to do so because some airlines charge extra for baggage stored under the plane. However, Kamalani says, "if you can't lift it, don't bring it." She recommends testing to see whether the bag can be lifted above your head before leaving home, as this is what you will have to do in order to safely and successfully transfer it into the overhead bins. 

The second tip requires the passenger to be observant. Kalamani says that most overhead storage bins have a small sign on them that indicate how to properly orient the luggage. "Just look at the instructions," she said, "it saves time and makes things much easier."

Airplane overhead bin. (credit: TODD LAPIN/FLICKR) Airplane overhead bin. (credit: TODD LAPIN/FLICKR)

The final tip is simple: Ask for help. If you're having trouble lifting or maneuvering your bag, ask a flight attendant to help you. Critically, this does not mean asking them to lift the bag for you; rather, it should be a joint effort.

"Everyone thinks that the flight attendants' job includes getting your bags into the storage compartments, but that's not true. In fact, a lot of airlines tell their flight crew not to do it for fear of injury...So don't ask them to do it for you, just ask them to help you."



