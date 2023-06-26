Can you find the hidden pencil in this picture?

An engaging riddle recently surfaced on TikTok, captivating numerous users who struggled to unravel its solution. The image presents a drawing that conceals a pencil, challenging viewers to find its elusive hiding spot.

On a daily basis, new optical illusions emerge online, captivating individuals of all ages. Among them, an age-old illusion resurfaced, titled "Can you find the pencil in 10 seconds?", quickly going viral.

This particular puzzle managed to captivate TikTok users, causing them to pause while scrolling through videos. Within the image, featuring vibrant yellow school shuttle buses, lies the hidden pencil. Are you up for the daunting challenge? Brace yourself, as it proves to be an extremely difficult endeavor. The answer awaits below.

Many commenters asserting that no pencil exists within the picture and numerous individuals encountered difficulty locating it, with many failing altogether. However, rest assured, the pencil is indeed present. Take one final glance before proceeding to unveil the answer.

Were you successful in finding the item? If not, worry not, as this puzzle was undeniably arduous. The answer lies right before your eyes.