Can you find the tiger in this picture?

In the following photo recently published on social media platforms, one animal is hiding and most viewers reported that they had trouble spotting it.

Most of them only discovered his hiding place after over a minute. How long will it take you?

The picture in front of you shows the edge of a snowy mountain. But there is a tiger that managed to blend in with it in perfect camouflage. Will you spot his hiding place? Even the most successful puzzle solvers were left scratching their heads when they looked at the photo that went viral.

Today's riddle is not easy since there is an animal cleverly hiding in the landscape, which makes it difficult to identify it, especially at first glance.

So, what's the big surprise?

The tiger camouflaged itself in an extraordinary way, making it almost invisible. Will you find him? The solution is at the bottom of the article.

Although some Twitter users claimed to have easily located the animal's hiding place, others were left confused and wrote that there is no animal in this picture. Take one more look before you scroll to the solution.

Can you see it now? Spot the snow leopard. (credit: MAARIV)

Couldn’t find it? Here’s the answer…