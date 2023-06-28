A social media influencer from Wisconsin, USA, has claimed that she died for three minutes before being brought back to life, in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Jade's video garnered over 200,000 views before being removed, and in it, she revealed that medical professionals determined she had died for approximately three minutes due to severe heatstroke.

However, unlike others who claim to have glimpsed the afterlife during similar experiences, Jade insists that her encounter was confined to a black screen and infinite tranquility. She maintains that her insight into the realm beyond was only bestowed upon her after her revival.

The enigmatic content creator, who goes only by Jade and keeps her last name undisclosed, regularly shares thought-provoking videos about death on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, and her content revolves not only around her own mortality but the mortality of others, too.

In one such video, Jade recounted her fateful encounter with the scorching summer heat in 2011. She vividly described the symptoms she experienced, including nausea, dizziness, dry mouth, and exhaustion, ultimately causing her to collapse on her friend's living room couch.

The 36-year-old influencer recollected the fleeting moments leading up to her demise, saying: "Everything must have happened in a matter of moments, but it felt like much longer and this profound feeling of utter sickness hit me like a ton of bricks."

She continued, explaining that it was a sweltering 32 degrees outside and extremely humid. “My head felt like it was inflating, yet my entire body as if it was shrinking. I had never known anything like it before."

“It made me completely OK with dying because I wanted to sleep forever. Then, everything went black and that was the moment I knew I was about to pass away.”

With her friend's prompt action, an ambulance was summoned, and Jade was swiftly transported to a local hospital, where she underwent resuscitation, including defibrillation after her heart ceased beating for three minutes.

Jade grapples with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome, both of which contribute to irregular heart rhythms. Recurrent sensations of her heart being on the verge of "leaping out" plague her, often accompanied by severe tremors and fainting spells. She believes that the harsh summer weather further exacerbated her conditions, culminating in the fatal heatstroke.

Strange encounters after death experience

Though Jade's brief death yielded only an abyssal void, she claims to have subsequently encountered peculiar anomalies that fortified her belief in life after death. Since the incident, she alleges that regular timepieces inexplicably stop functioning as soon as she wears them, and even vape pens inexplicably cease operation despite having fully charged batteries.

“It wasn’t something that happened before and the only watches that are safe are expensive smartwatches.

“I’ve given up on them entirely, but vape pens also shut down even with a full battery," she discloses.

In addition to these occurrences, she divulged experiencing unsettling phenomena, saying: “I’ve also had a lot of spooky things happening, such as hearing voices and seeing things that aren’t there.

“Sometimes it’s been whispers or dark hazy figures and I began recording my home because I was petrified that I was losing it.

“I believe this is telling me that life continues after death."

She also noted a decrease in the frequency of her fainting spells since the incident.

Reflecting on her transformative journey, Jade concluded: "I had experienced an extreme fear of dying prior to this incident, but when it actually happened, I had zero fear.

"I don’t live in fear of death and I know that when my time comes, any fear will melt away like it did before," she continued. “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that it is absolutely true what they say – the fear itself is always worse than the thing we actually fear