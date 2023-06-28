In a surprising turn of events, Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed "world's first trillionaire," has been exposed for exaggerating his wealth.

Tate, who recently faced charges of rape, human trafficking, and operating an organized crime ring to exploit women in Romania, has long boasted about his vast riches.

However, Romanian prosecutors have now unveiled his true net worth, revealing a stark contrast between his claims and reality.

How much is Andrew Tate actually worth?

According to sources involved in the Romanian investigation, Andrew and Tristan Tate possess a combined fortune of approximately $10 million, a mere fraction of what they had purportedly amassed. The brothers' assets, as listed by Romanian authorities, include 15 luxurious cars, 15 properties, 14 watches, and shares in four different companies. The total value of the assets linked to these companies amounts to a mere $84,000.

Ironically, the most valuable possessions in Andrew Tate's portfolio are his cars, estimated to be worth around $8 million in total. Additionally, his houses and land are valued at approximately $2.5 million. Tate's cryptocurrency holdings consist of 21 bitcoins, equivalent to about $560,000. However, it is worth noting that the value of his crypto assets fluctuates due to market volatility.

Andrew Tate is surrounded by media as he leaves the building that houses the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, April 10, 2023/ (credit: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)

Tate had frequently flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media, showcasing sports cars, luxury properties, cigars, and private jets. These displays were part of a meticulously constructed social image aimed at attracting followers and promoting his personal brand. In fact, Tate's legal team argued that his online persona was merely a character created for entertainment purposes.

As the investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate continues, questions regarding their true wealth persist. The brothers, who hold dual citizenship in the US and the UK, were recently charged, along with two Romanian female suspects, for their involvement in an organized crime group focused on human trafficking. The charges also include allegations of rape and incitement to violence. While the legal process unfolds, the Tates maintain their innocence, vowing to cooperate fully with authorities to refute the accusations.

Andrew Tate is known for his extremely misogynistic views. His actions and words have sparked outrage, and he now faces potential legal action in the UK. Four British women have accused him of rape and sexual assault, allegedly occurring between 2013 and 2016 when he resided in the UK.

In the face of mounting legal challenges, Tate remains defiant, drawing parallels between his indictment and the past accusations faced by high-profile figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Johnny Depp. He has posted videos and testimonies proclaiming his innocence and warning that no one is safe from false allegations.