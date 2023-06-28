The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Andrew Tate's fortunes exposed: How rich is the self-proclaimed trillionaire really?

Revelations about Andrew Tate's true financial status, challenging his extravagant claims and shedding light on his controversial activities.

By WALLA! FINANCE
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 15:30
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

In a surprising turn of events, Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed "world's first trillionaire," has been exposed for exaggerating his wealth.

Tate, who recently faced charges of rape, human trafficking, and operating an organized crime ring to exploit women in Romania, has long boasted about his vast riches.

However, Romanian prosecutors have now unveiled his true net worth, revealing a stark contrast between his claims and reality.

How much is Andrew Tate actually worth?

According to sources involved in the Romanian investigation, Andrew and Tristan Tate possess a combined fortune of approximately $10 million, a mere fraction of what they had purportedly amassed. The brothers' assets, as listed by Romanian authorities, include 15 luxurious cars, 15 properties, 14 watches, and shares in four different companies. The total value of the assets linked to these companies amounts to a mere $84,000.

Ironically, the most valuable possessions in Andrew Tate's portfolio are his cars, estimated to be worth around $8 million in total. Additionally, his houses and land are valued at approximately $2.5 million. Tate's cryptocurrency holdings consist of 21 bitcoins, equivalent to about $560,000. However, it is worth noting that the value of his crypto assets fluctuates due to market volatility.

Andrew Tate is surrounded by media as he leaves the building that houses the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, April 10, 2023/ (credit: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS) Andrew Tate is surrounded by media as he leaves the building that houses the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania, April 10, 2023/ (credit: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)

Tate had frequently flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media, showcasing sports cars, luxury properties, cigars, and private jets. These displays were part of a meticulously constructed social image aimed at attracting followers and promoting his personal brand. In fact, Tate's legal team argued that his online persona was merely a character created for entertainment purposes.

As the investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate continues, questions regarding their true wealth persist. The brothers, who hold dual citizenship in the US and the UK, were recently charged, along with two Romanian female suspects, for their involvement in an organized crime group focused on human trafficking. The charges also include allegations of rape and incitement to violence. While the legal process unfolds, the Tates maintain their innocence, vowing to cooperate fully with authorities to refute the accusations.

Andrew Tate is known for his extremely misogynistic views. His actions and words have sparked outrage, and he now faces potential legal action in the UK. Four British women have accused him of rape and sexual assault, allegedly occurring between 2013 and 2016 when he resided in the UK.

In the face of mounting legal challenges, Tate remains defiant, drawing parallels between his indictment and the past accusations faced by high-profile figures like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Johnny Depp. He has posted videos and testimonies proclaiming his innocence and warning that no one is safe from false allegations.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by