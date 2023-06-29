The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Twitter vs. Meta: The cage fight everyone's waiting for

Elon Musk seemed to enjoy his training sessions, commenting, "That was fun!" on the photos shared of his workout.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 13:58
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PlATIAU, REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

In an unexpected turn of events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a potential cage match, and their training regimen is starting to surface.

Recently, Lex Fridman, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, took to Twitter to share photos from his impromptu training session with Musk. The pictures depict the two engaging in grappling moves, showcasing Musk's strength and skill.

Fridman expressed his admiration for Musk's abilities, both on his feet and on the ground. While he found their training session to be "epic," Fridman emphasized his belief that it would be more beneficial if both Musk and Zuckerberg pursued martial arts without engaging in an actual fight inside the cage. 

Musk seemed to enjoy the training session, commenting, "That was fun!" on the shared photos.

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Musk and Zuckerberg are both taking the fight seriously; they have enlisted the help of UFC Hall of Famer George St-Pierre (GSP) to train for the potential bout.

GSP, known for his remarkable skills in the UFC, expressed his excitement to assist Musk and be his training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg. Musk enthusiastically accepted the offer, signaling his commitment to the impending match.

Twitter vs. Meta

The idea for the cage match originated on Twitter when Musk and other users were discussing Meta's development of a Twitter-like competitor. 

In response to a tweet saying that Meta is going to release a rival to Twitter called Threads, Musk tweeted, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane.' Was worried there for a moment."

A different user then told Musk to watch out because Zuckerberg "does the ju-jitsu now", to which Musk responded, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

A short while later, Zuckerberg posted a story on his official Instagram account with a screenshot of Musk's challenge, captioning it "send me location."

Musk later tweeted that the location was Vegas Octagon, adding "I have this great move that I call 'the Walrus' where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing."

Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in a ju-jitsu tournament earlier this year.



