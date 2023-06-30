The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

MLB team members take public transportation after Presidential traffic jam

Always be ready for a new game plan!

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2023 06:23
Citi Field baseball stadium in New York, home field of the New York Mets (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
Citi Field baseball stadium in New York, home field of the New York Mets
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)

What happens when a Major League Baseball team overlaps in the same city as a US President on official business? They might just cross paths. The MLB's Milwaukee Brewers played a 3-game series against the New York Mets in Queens, New York but were met with presidential traffic in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, leading team members to turn to creative methods to get to the game, according to New York sports media outlets.

While professional athletes spend months training for their season, they may not have been trained to sit in stand-still traffic while crossing paths with President Joe Biden's motorcade in New York City. Traffic became a problem, and the visiting Wisconsin-based team needed to figure out how to get to their game location in time for their 7:10pm start time, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.

While most problems arise on the diamond and mound, the Milwaukee Brewers had to figure out how to beat traffic and make their way to the Mets' stadium, Citi Field, just 11 miles from Manhattan. So, the team had to "cover their bases" and look for any option to get to their destination.

Though the ride would normally be just around 45 minutes to the park, stand-still traffic caused the team to move just a few blocks in an hour. Since the clock was ticking, team members huddled and decided to take New York City's subway system to make it to their game.

Running the bases throughout New York City

According to their GPS, taking the subway would get the players to the field in just 30 minutes, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. So, some of the players got off at a midtown Manhattan stop before moving over to the 7 line, the subway line known to locals for taking them to Mets games.

Not all players got off for their subway journey - some chose to stay on the bus, arriving more than 30 minutes after those who took public transportation. 

Others got off and took an Uber ride; which ultimately ended up being a ride of more than two hours, according to the publication. 

 Moral of the story: practice is crucial, but always be ready for a new game plan when necessary!



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by