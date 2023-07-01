The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

From rags to riches: this year's Ugliest Dog contest winner

7-year-old Scooty was crowned the ugliest dog in the annual competition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 02:31
Scooter, 2023's Ugliest dog contest winner (photo credit: World's Ugliest Dog )
Scooter, 2023's Ugliest dog contest winner
(photo credit: World's Ugliest Dog )

7-year-old Scooty was crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest, an annual contest held in California on June 23.

Scooty, a Chinese Crested dog, has some unique characteristics that secured his victory. His wispy white hairs, nearly-bald head, his tongue that constantly sticks out at an angle and his reversed hind legs enabled him to secure the crown and title. 

Despite Scooty’s royal title, he had not always been treated like a king

7 years ago, Scooty had been taken into an animal shelter for euthanasia by a breeder who felt Scooty was not beautiful enough to profit from. Scooty had been born with deformities in his two hind legs, which made it hard for him to walk.

Fortunately for Scooty, a volunteer from Saving Animals from Euthanasia had been there when Scooty was delivered. Sensing Scooty’s royal aura, and knowing that he could find a good home with a little support, the volunteer rescued Scooty and a few others from the shelter.

He found his forever home eight months ago and is now loving his new loving life with Linda Elmquist in Arizona.

Scooty, 2023 World's Ugliest Dog winner (credit: World's Ugliest Dog ) Scooty, 2023 World's Ugliest Dog winner (credit: World's Ugliest Dog )

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest,” said Elmquist. “Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world.”

Scooty is now able to walk, although he does so with a unique stride only a royal could pull off. His swaggering sway has taken a toll on him, and so volunteers fundraised for him to receive a chariot befitting the furry king.

 With his new cart, Scooty is racing along and enjoying his new royal ride.

"From the second he sits his hairless little booty and backward legs on your lap, you feel his warm, huggable power to change the meaning of the word ugly," said Gadi Schwartz, one of the competition's judges, in an interview with Today.

"In the cutest way possible, he kind of reminds me of a hairy hippopotamus,” Catherine Liang, another judge, told The New York Times.

The ugliest dog contest

The contest, which has run for the last 50 years, was birthed to celebrate dogs that don’t meet the pedigree beauty standards but are still perfect in their way. The contest helps advocate for adoption, as many animals are left abandoned in favor of more aesthetically pleasing purebred dogs from breeders.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by