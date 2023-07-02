Handbag smaller than a grain of salt sells for $63,750 at auction

A handbag, that is so small it can pass through the eye of a needle, has sold at auction for $63,750 USD (approximately NIS 236,471.70), according to an Instagram post made by the responsible designer MSCHF on June 14.

“Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it,” MSCHF wrote on the post. “There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization.”

“As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier.”

The MSCHF Instagram account, which has only 31 posts despite having accumulated 702,000 followers, features their other unique designs like the Astro boots.

Customer Jeremy Klitzman, looks on to the ''Eat the Rich'' popsicle ice cream truck, created by Brooklyn artist collective MSCHF, in Brooklyn, New York, July 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ROSELLE CHEN)

About the microscopic bag

The tiny green bag measures at 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers and was displayed in Paris last month, according to Vogue.

MSCHF’s chief creative officer Kevin Wiesner said that the bag represented “the impracticality of ever-shrinking luxury” in an interview with The New York Times.

“I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional,” Wiesner said. “But it has basically become jewelry.”

“We are big in the ‘ask forgiveness, not permission’ school,” said Wiesner, who has faced legal challenges as a result of many of the collective’s pieces. One such piece that they faced significant backlash from was the Lil Nas X Satan Shoes which came with human blood inside.

The shoes were customized Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and "one drop of human blood" in the sole, according to a website describing the 666 pairs of limited edition shoes. The back of one shoe says "MSCHF" and the other says "Lil Nas X."