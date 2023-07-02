The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Betrayed and pregnant: Woman's affair with husband's father leads to twins

A shocking tale of infidelity and family complications as a woman's affair with her husband's father comes to light, revealing her pregnancy with twins.

By SHEEE/WALLA!
Published: JULY 2, 2023 20:33
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Declan and Stephanie were a young couple who tied the knot and welcomed the birth of their two-year-old daughter, Willow. However, things took a dark turn when Darren, Declan's father, moved into their home in the United Kingdom, setting off a chain of events that would rock their lives.

Infidelity is always painful, but it's even worse when the person involved is someone close, let alone a family member like your own father. Unfortunately, this was the harsh reality for 22-year-old Declan Fuller, who was married to Stephanie, his same-age partner, and mother of Willow. Last September, their lives took a tumultuous turn when 44-year-old Darren, Declan's father, moved in with them for reasons yet unknown.

This decision would prove to be a fatal mistake, as Declan claims he soon discovered that Darren had been having an affair with Stephanie behind his back.

An affair discovered: Woman allegedly cheats on husband with her father-in-law

In an interview with The Sun, Declan expressed his shock and disgust, saying, "It's sick, how could my father do that to me?"

The affair came to light when Declan, while at work, decided to check the baby monitor connected to his smartphone to see Willow. To his horror, the video allegedly revealed Stephanie sneaking into Darren's bedroom for a rendezvous.

Romantic couple (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS) Romantic couple (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

Heartbroken and angry, Declan confronted them with the evidence, but both Stephanie and Darren denied any wrongdoing. They claimed that they were merely watching The Simpsons together in the bedroom. Unconvinced, Declan ended his relationship with Stephanie on the spot. However, the story took an even more shocking turn when Stephanie announced that she was pregnant with twins, claiming they were Darren's.

"I feel betrayed but I'm better off without the two of them," Declan said, expressing his disappointment and acknowledging the complexity of the situation for the unborn babies. Not only would the twins be half-siblings to his daughter Willow, but Darren would also be both a grandfather and a stepfather to her.

Stephanie, on the other hand, vehemently denied cheating on Declan. She told The Sun, "I did not cheat on Declan. We got together a week or so after he left me."



