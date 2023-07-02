Hot sauce lovers beware: Sriracha shortage causes prices to skyrocket

A certain red sauce is the hottest thing on the black market right now.

Sriracha, one of the most popular types of hot sauce in the world, is in high demand but in short supply due to a shortage of the chili pepper used to make the sauce. The shortage began in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has been ongoing for the past three years due to severe weather conditions affecting the quality of the chili pepper harvest.

Huy Fong Inc., one of the world’s largest producers, has been particularly hard hit by the shortage.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” Huy Fong said in an email to customers last year.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products,” the company said. “We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest.”

Sriracha direct from the Huy Fong Foods factory (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Sriracha is made from a paste of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. Huy Fong Inc. obtains its chili peppers from Mexico which has been suffering from a severe drought that affects the amount of crops and the quality of crops produced.

Putting Sriracha on the list of things I won’t get to enjoy for at least a couple years because of climate change. https://t.co/cNinQ8iJHJ — Erik :: they/them ️‍️‍⚧️ (@thecardsharp2) June 29, 2023

Due to the shortage, prices for bottles of sriracha, which usually sells for $4, have skyrocketed. The Los Angeles Times reported that at one Asian grocery in LA, 28-ounce bottles of sriracha were selling for $29.99 and were being limited to two per customer. The Times also reported that some sriracha enthusiasts had begun taking bottles from local restaurants.

Ever since the Sriracha shortage, my food hasn’t been hitting the same — (@JaiForJoy) June 29, 2023

Spicy prices

On Amazon, a pack of two 17-oz Huy Fong Sriracha bottles is retailing for $114 and a four-pack of 28-oz bottles is retailing for $200. On eBay, prices range from $40 for a 17-oz bottle and $70 for a 28-oz bottle.

The company shared in a statement that they had resumed limited production of the hot sauce, but they could not confirm when full production would resume.

"We continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect product availability," a spokesperson shared. "Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material."