The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Hot sauce lovers beware: Sriracha shortage causes prices to skyrocket

An ongoing sriracha shortage has caused prices to skyrocket, with some bottles of the hot sauce retailing for over $100.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2023 19:44
Sriracha bottle on a restaurant table (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Sriracha bottle on a restaurant table
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

A certain red sauce is the hottest thing on the black market right now. 

Sriracha, one of the most popular types of hot sauce in the world, is in high demand but in short supply due to a shortage of the chili pepper used to make the sauce. The shortage began in the early days of the  Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has been ongoing for the past three years due to severe weather conditions affecting the quality of the chili pepper harvest.

Huy Fong Inc., one of the world’s largest producers, has been particularly hard hit by the shortage. 

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control, and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products,” Huy Fong said in an email to customers last year. 

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products,” the company said. “We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest.”

Sriracha direct from the Huy Fong Foods factory (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Sriracha direct from the Huy Fong Foods factory (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Sriracha is made from a paste of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. Huy Fong Inc. obtains its chili peppers from Mexico which has been suffering from a severe drought that affects the amount of crops and the quality of crops produced.

Due to the shortage, prices for bottles of sriracha, which usually sells for $4, have skyrocketed. The Los Angeles Times reported that at one Asian grocery in LA,  28-ounce bottles of sriracha were selling for $29.99 and were being limited to two per customer. The Times also reported that some sriracha enthusiasts had begun taking bottles from local restaurants. 

Spicy prices

On Amazon, a pack of two 17-oz Huy Fong Sriracha bottles is retailing for $114 and a four-pack of 28-oz bottles is retailing for $200. On eBay, prices range from $40 for a 17-oz bottle and $70 for a 28-oz bottle. 

The company shared in a statement that they had resumed limited production of the hot sauce, but they could not confirm when full production would resume. 

"We continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect product availability," a spokesperson shared. "Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material." 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by